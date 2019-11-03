Instant Analysis: Oregon defeats USC in heated game

LOS ANGELES – In a roller coaster of a game, No. 7 Oregon beat USC, 56-24, in front 18 NFL Scouts in a barren LA Memorial Coliseum to begin November with a bang.

The win extends the Ducks' winning streak to eight games and improves them to 6-0 in Pac-12 conference play for the first time since 2012. Oregon (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) remains on the path to the Pac-12 Championship game with zero conference losses. Now the Ducks get to enjoy a bye week before closing out the regular season.

Here are the top three takeaways from the contest.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

1. Hideous, yucky, Duck start

Oregon's first quarter was about as ugly as it gets. Quarterback Justin Herbert lacked awareness, threw an interception and only gained 16 yards and one first down, on 12 offensive plays. The Ducks also struggled to protect Herbert, giving up two sacks to USC. The running game was non-existent (-11 yards) against a USC team that gives up near 200 rushing yards a game.

The Duck defense missed tackles (particularly bad in space) and failed to hold on third down, the Trojans converted 4-of-6 third down conversions. Oregon also was flagged twice for 26 yards. Oregon trailed 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.



2. Literal, "Fight" on

Through seven games this season, Oregon was averaging 5.4 penalties for 53.7 yards.

Tonight, Oregon and USC both lacked composure and there were flags galore. Coach Mario Cristobal turned red in the face as the Ducks committed uncharacteristic and costly penalties. In the first half alone, the Ducks totaled 112 penalty yards compared to 113 yards of total offense. Defensive lineman Austin Faoliu was ejected after being called for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on one play. Nick Pickett was also called for targeting and will miss the first half of the Arizona game.

Story continues

Even as the teams cleared the field at half time, multiple players were talking smack to each other. Oregon somehow led at half, 28-17.

The Trojans were flagged for five times for 59 yards in the first half. Also, USC was flagged for roughing the passer: a cheap shot to Herbert's knees. Herbert walked off on his own but backup quarterback Tyler Shough entered the game for a few plays.

3. Can you say, roller coaster?

There were a few momentum-shifting clutch plays from the Ducks when they needed it most.

Linebacker La'Mar Winston made a huge stand with USC three yards away from the end zone, getting a strip sack, which safety Brady Breeze recovered. Breeze continued his excellent play with a pick-six in the second quarter.

Wide receiver Jaylon Redd made a Trojan miss, cut up the field and efforted his way into the end zone with tough running to give the Ducks their first lead of the night.

True freshman Mykael Wright surprised everyone with a 100-yard touchdown on a kickoff return as the first half came to a close.

Juwan Johnson looked every bit of the "go-to receiver" fans had hoped he'd be when transferring to Oregon from Penn State. He led the team with seven receptions for 106 yards and three touchdowns.

--

More to come with quotes and videos from Coach Mario Cristobal and Ducks players.

Instant Analysis: Oregon defeats USC in heated game originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest