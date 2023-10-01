Instant analysis: Oklahoma's offense hammers Iowa State football in Big 12 matchup

NORMAN, Okla. - The good news for Iowa State is that its offense continued to show much-needed signs of improvement. The bad news was it wasn’t nearly enough for the Cyclones to make it a game against Oklahoma.

The 14th-ranked Sooners’ offense mowed down the Cyclones’ defense while also getting points from their defense and special teams to hammer Iowa State, 50-20, in perhaps the Cyclones’ final trip to Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel torched the Cyclones (2-3, 1-1 Big 12) to the tune of 366 yards passing and three scores. The Sooners (5-0, 2-0) put 40 points on Iowa State in the first half, becoming the first team to reach that threshold in a half against the Cyclones since Utah in 2010.

The Iowa State offense, much maligned through the team’s first three games before a solid outing last week, once again used its passing attack to move the ball, but with mixed results.

Quarterback Rocco Becht threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice, including a pick-six on the game’s third play from scrimmage.

Iowa State’s sputtering run game, too, took steps forward with 150 total yards on the night.

It wasn’t a complete breakthrough, though, for the Cyclones’ offense. After getting 57- and 61-yard touchdown receptions from Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins, respectively, Iowa State was pretty well bottled up by the Sooners.

Iowa State failed to reach the end zone after Higgins’ score just 5 seconds into the second quarter.

Even a marginally better offensive output would not have been enough to overcome one of the poorer performances in recent years from the Cyclones’ usually-stout defense. In addition to Gabriel’s big passing day, the Sooners picked up 157 yards on the ground and found paydirt twice, both coming from Gabriel.

Saturday's performance makes it back-to-back weeks that coordinator Jon Heacock’s defense, long the backbone of the Cyclones’ success, has struggled. Oklahoma State snapped an 18-game streak of Iowa State holding opponents to under 400 yards of total offense, and the Sooners accumulated 523.

The Cyclones were unable to generate any meaningful pass rush, allowing Gabriel to pick the defensive backfield apart for much of the game. The Sooners did not punt until the middle of the third quarter.

Iowa State made life harder on itself, too, with Becht’s pick-6 along with a blocked punt that resulted in a safety.

In all, it was a difficult day for an Iowa State program not accustomed to being blown out, and the Sooners showed the Cyclones exactly how far they still have to go to compete once again at the top of the Big 12.

But it also showed a path forward with an offense continuing to tilt further toward an effective passing game with a pair of winnable games (vs. TCU; at Cincinnati) ahead prior to the Cyclones’ bye week.

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him on X at @TravisHines21.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Instant analysis: Oklahoma blasts Iowa State football in rout