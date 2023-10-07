Instant analysis from Ohio State football's 37-17 win over Maryland

Ohio State held on for a 37-17 win over Maryland on Saturday, avoiding an upset at the hands of the Terrapins for a second straight season. Here’s instant analysis from the Buckeyes’ win:

Ohio State struggles on offense

The Buckeyes were clunky on offense for much of the afternoon, but the explosiveness in their passing game can allow them to overcome that.

Quarterback Kyle McCord’s 37-yard pass to Julian Fleming in the third quarter set up a game-tying touchdown run by Chip Trayanum on the following play.

McCord found tight end Cade Stover later in the quarter for a 22-yard reception that set up the go-ahead 24-yard field goal by Jayden Fielding. His 44-yard scoring toss to Stover in the fourth quarter also gave the Buckeyes their first double-digit lead.

Eight of McCord's 19 completions were on passes of 17 yards or more, adding to the challenge for upset-minded opponents.

Poor pass protection for Ohio State

Leaky pass protection set Ohio State back early on.

The Buckeyes’ second and third possessions both ended when their offensive line surrendered sacks on third down.

It was third-and-10 midway through the first quarter when Jaishawn Barham, a linebacker for the Terrapins, lined up along the edge of the line scrimmage, got past left tackle Josh Simmons and pushed up McCord in the pocket. As McCord hurried away Barham, he was then brought down by linebacker Kellan Wyatt.

On a third-and-16 on the following drive for the Buckeyes, defensive end Donnell Brown got around right tackle Josh Fryar and pulled down McCord by his shoulder pad.

Both Fryar and Simmons, who transferred from San Diego State this past summer, are in their first seasons starting on Ohio State’s offensive line.

Marvin Harrison Jr. stars for Buckeyes

The presence of Marvin Harrison Jr., who was playing through a sprained right ankle, was a major lift for the Buckeyes, at times carrying the offense.

Late in the second quarter, Harrison beat cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard on a deep post route to haul in a 58-yard pass and set them up deep in Maryland territory. At the time, they had not advanced past the Terrapins’ 48-yard line.

On the following play, he leapt for a 19-yard pass, the sixth straight pass from McCord in which he targeted Harrison.

Of the Buckeyes’ 142 total yards of offense in the first half, Harrison accounted for 109 of them on six catches.

He finished with eight receptions for 163 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that iced the game.

Maryland's gaffe helps

The Buckeyes benefited from clock mismanagement by Maryland just before halftime.

With the score tied at 10, the Terrapins had moved into field-goal range, reaching the Buckeyes’ 18-yard line after defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. was flagged for roughing the passer.

But Taulia Tagovailoa checked down to running back Antwain Littleton II rather than throw the ball away. Without any timeouts left, the completed pass allowed time to expire.

Three potential points for Maryland were wiped off the scoreboard and kept the Buckeyes within a score of the Terrapins after they reached the end zone on their opening drive of the second half.

Ohio State defense tough on fourth down again

For another week, the Buckeyes’ defense stepped up on fourth down.

They twice stopped Notre Dame from converting on fourth-and-1 in their comeback over the Irish two weeks ago.

In similar high-leverage situations against Maryland, they kept the Terrapins from moving the chains.

Billy Edwards Jr., the Terrapins’ backup quarterback, was stuffed on a keeper on fourth-and-1 at the Buckeyes’ 29-yard line in the first quarter.

Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau also tripped up Littleton on a fourth-and-3 midway through the fourth quarter as the Buckeyes held a 27-17.

The stop by Tuimoloau sealed the win for Ohio State.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

