Instant analysis from Ohio State football's 24-10 win at Wisconsin

Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) attempts to tackle Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Camp Randall Stadium.

MADISON, Wis. — Ohio State survived an upset scare at Wisconsin on Saturday night, leaving with a 24-10 win over the Badgers. Here’s instant analysis from the Buckeyes’ victory:

Healthy players help

The Buckeyes would have been at even more risk of an upset if cornerback Denzel Burke and running back TreVeyon Henderson had not returned from injuries this week.

Consider the game-sealing sequence in the fourth quarter.

With Wisconsin in position to mount a game-tying touchdown drive, wide receiver Bryson Green was isolated against Burke deep down the sideline on a third-and-8.

But Burke’s coverage remained tight as he broke up the pass at the Badgers’ 45-yard line, leading Wisconsin to punt.

With Ohio State taking over possession just past midfield, Henderson did not take long to reach the end zone.

On the drive’s third play, Henderson took off for a 33-yard touchdown to put the Buckeyes ahead by two touchdowns.

Red-zone hack

Marvin Harrison Jr. provided a cheat code in the red zone.

When the Buckeyes were able to maximize opportunities inside the 20-yard line, it was the result of their superstar wide receiver.

Quarterback Kyle McCord found Harrison over the middle on a crossing route early in the second quarter for a catch that resulted in a 16-yard touchdown. The sequence mirrored his game-sealing haul from the previous week’s win over Penn State.

It was in the third quarter when he had his most highlight-worthy reception. Harrison was running along the sideline, a step past cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean, moving toward the end zone pylon when McCord lofted a pass toward him.

As Fourqurean attempted to push Harrison out of bounds, Harrison brought in the ball and kept his right foot in.

Turnover trouble

McCord’s eighth start was his most uncharacteristic.

After having thrown only one interception in seven games, limiting mistakes from the pocket, he threw two in the first half against the Badgers.

It was the first multi-interception game of his career.

The first of the two picks resulted from an especially head-scratching decision. On a first-and-goal at Wisconsin’s 9-yard line, he had rolled to his right and attempted to squeeze a pass to freshman Carnell Tate along the side of the end zone.

But Tate was in a crowd of defenders, leading to the interception by safety Preston Zachman, snapping McCord's streak of 203 consecutive passes without a pick.

Three out of Ohio State’s six drives before halftime ended with a turnover by McCord, who was also strip-sacked on fourth down on the opening series.

Turnovers were the biggest reason the Buckeyes had only a 10-3 lead at halftime despite more than doubling the Badgers in total yards, outgaining them, 209-83.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

