Instant analysis from Ohio State football’s 20-12 win over Penn State

Ohio State prevailed over Penn State in a slugfest on Saturday afternoon. Here’s instant analysis from the Buckeyes’ 20-12 win over the Nittany Lions:

Defense saves the day

Much ink will be spilled about Ohio State’s fairly lackluster offensive performance, and it will be warranted.

The Buckeyes mustered only two touchdowns and were flummoxed at times by the nation’s top-ranked defense.

But Jim Knowles’ side of the ball made little of that matter.

Ohio State’s defense did not allow Penn State to reach the red zone until its last drive late in the fourth quarter.

Only three of Penn State’s 14 drives ended on the Buckeyes’ side of the 50-yard line.

Much of Ohio State’s defensive success was owed to pressuring Drew Allar, a sophomore quarterback and former five-star recruit from Medina who is in his first season starting for the Nittany Lions.

Allar was under frequent duress and sacked four times as he finished 18-of-42 passing for 191 yards and one touchdown.

The Buckeyes also got stops at every critical moment. The Nittany Lions were unable to convert on third or fourth down until their last drive, going a combined 2 for 19.

Ohio State has beaten two top-10 teams this season by holding them to a combined 26 points.

Revealing sequence

The Buckeyes took advantage of a collapse by Penn State’s defense midway through the second quarter.

After linebacker Curtis Jacobs’ scoop-and-score was poised to give the Nittany Lions a 10-3 lead, it was negated by a holding penalty by cornerback Kalen King and moved Ohio State inside the red zone.

Things spiraled further for Penn State when linebacker Kobe King was flagged for unnecessary roughness after shoving Devin Brown in the backfield. Brown, the backup quarterback who was inserted as part of a sort-yardage package, had been stuffed in the backfield.

The penalty positioned the Buckeyes at the 2-yard line, where running back Miyan Williams ran into the end zone.

The sequenced turned into a 14-point swing and served as a major turning point.

The way the Nittany Lions’ defense responded to the adversity also stood in contrast to the resolve shown by Ohio State’s unit.

Offensive star

Marvin Harrison Jr. was a difference maker for Ohio State, especially with Emeka Egbuka unavailable.

His 162 receiving yards accounted for nearly half of the 365 total yards of offense produced by the Buckeyes, and he iced the game in the fourth quarter when he caught an 18-yard touchdown.

Harrison was running a crossing route over the middle when a pass arrived from McCord and he took off for the end zone.

In certain situations, he also filled in for Egbuka inside. That was a moment late in the second quarter when Harrison ran a wheel route out of the slot and was left uncovered for a 35-yard catch.

Denzel Burke’s replacements

Cornerbacks Jordan Hancock and Jermaine Mathews Jr. served as capable replacements for Denzel Burke and each stepped up in critical moments.

It was third-and-5 midway through the second quarter when Hancock burst into the backfield on a blitz and tripped up running back Nicholas Singleton, who stumbled into defensive tackle Ty Hamilton and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg for a loss of a yard.

The stop at their 24-yard line led Penn State to settle for a field goal rather than drive further into the Buckeyes’ territory.

Mathews also broke up a pass by Allar on a third-and-8 in the third quarter as he was isolated in coverage against KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Late first half management

The last minute of the first half raised questions about the level of coach Ryan Day’s trust in quarterback Kyle McCord.

With 42 seconds left until halftime and holding all three timeouts, Day opted for a kneel down rather than looking to add points.

Field position likely factored into the decision. The Buckeyes were at their 16-yard line and McCord had fumbled on another series before a penalty negated the turnover.

But considering Ohio State was poised to get possession at the start of the second half, it also amounted to a sort of bonus drive.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Instant analysis from Ohio State football’s 20-12 win over Penn State