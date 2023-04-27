Instant Analysis: Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner headed to Alabama

Notre Dame quarterback transfer Tyler Buchner announced his commitment to Alabama on Wednesday morning. The news comes just days after Buchner entered his name into the transfer portal.

The rumors of Buchner visiting Tuscaloosa proved to be true. Now, the question seems to be how his decision will impact the quarterback room as the 2023 offseason progresses

I think it is safe to say that Nick Saban and the coaching staff want what is best for the team. Saban tends to make moves to ensure that his team can maximize its potential and compete at the highest level.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down how Buchner’s commitment changes things in Tuscaloosa.

Is there a quarterback on the outs?

Nick Saban usually brings in transfers if he believes the program really needs it. In this particular case, he brings in junior quarterback Tyler Buchner to a quarterback room that already has four scholarship quarterbacks. Now, Buchner becomes the fifth. In all likelihood, at least one of the quarterbacks on the roster will transfer, possibly two. It is unclear at this time as to which one would be the most likely to transfer. I believe one scholarship quarterback enters the transfer portal before the window closes on April 30.

Does this move make Alabama more of a contender?

Alabama already has the talent at the skilled positions to compete with other blue-blood programs across the country. The uncertainty has seemed to lie in the quarterback position. With Buchner transferring to Alabama, it creates a new dynamic that is uncommon to many. Buchner has experience as a starter for the Fighting Irish. He has a wealth of potential and has shown that in several games throughout his college career. I think his experience could help him succeed in his transition to the SEC. Buchner strengthens the competition and could be arguably the most well-rounded quarterback on the roster at this point in time.

Will Rees and Buchner's past translate to success in Tuscaloosa?

Familiarity and knowledge could help separate Buchner from the rest of the quarterbacks on Alabama’s roster. How so? Well, Buchner previously played two seasons under former Notre Dame offensive coordinator and current Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. It seems to have been a strong enough relationship to land Buchner in Tuscaloosa. The two are very familiar with one another and Rees understands Buchner’s tendencies more than he does Milroe or Simpson.

Does Buchner's arrival create a divide in the locker room?

I would argue Buchner’s commitment doesn’t hurt the locker room. While it seems to easy to make the assumption that it does, I find it very hard to believe that the players do not want what is best for the team. At the end of the day, Alabama has a history of performing at a championship level. In order to do that, team chemistry and leadership will need to be at the forefront. The team looks to improve on a week-to-week basis and make sure that it maximizes its potential of being a national title contender in 2023.

Will this have an effect on 2024 QB Julian Sayin's commitment?

If you follow recruiting, you probably questioned whether or not Buchner’s decision to transfer influences the decision of 2024 Alabama quarterback commit Julian Sayin. I am here to reassure you that Sayin is likely locked in with the Tide. The California native has been on campus multiple times and has reaffirmed his commitment to the Tide on multiple occasions. In order to be the best, you have to compete with the best. Sayin will almost certainly be a part of Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class.

