Instant Analysis: No. 14 Oregon falls in the desert to Arizona State

A slow start in the desert left the No. 14 Oregon Ducks fighting and clawing back throughout this contest. Arizona State's largest lead of 12 points slowing dwindled down at the hand of Payton Pritchard in the second half. Pritchard finished with 18 points, 16 in the second half, but unfortunately fouled out with 2:15 to go in the game and the Ducks down five.

Oregon (20-7, 9-5 Pac-12) dropped a game and a spot in the Pac-12 conference standings with a loss in Tempe to the Arizona State Sun Devils (18-8, 9-4).

The Ducks fall behind No. 18 Colorado (10-4), No. 24 Arizona (9-4) and Arizona State (9-4) in the conference standings.

FINAL SCORE: Oregon 72, Arizona State 77

Here are three quick takeaways from the game:

1. MORE TURNOVERS THAN BASKETS

At the end of the first half, the Ducks had more turnovers (11) than baskets (10). Not an ideal start at all especially on the road in a hostile environment such as Tempe, Arizona.

2. SECOND HALF PRITCHARD

Payton Pritchard had two points in the first half, 1-for 4 from the field and 0-for-2 from three-point range. He picked up two fouls in the first half and never really found his groove. But like he's been doing all season, you knew that cold streak wasn't going to last.

The senior guard hit back-to-back three-pointers midway through the second half. After his third, he hit the Oregon bench with a little shimmy. Pritchard hit four three-pointers since the 8-minute mark left in the game.

Unfortunately, the hot-handed Pritchard fouled out with 2:15 left in the game and the Ducks down 66-61.

This Oregon vs Arizona State game was a tease. Payton Pritchard was hitting one clutch 3 bomb after another only to foolishly foul out with 2 minutes to play. Sun Devils win. — SD MAP Fiend (@sdsportsfiend) February 21, 2020

3. FULL COURT PRESSURE

The Oregon full court press can cause many problems for the opposing team, and it did so tonight against Arizona State. During an important 11-0 Ducks run midway through the second half, Oregon forced ASU into a 10-second backcourt violation. It was momentum swinging and the Arizona State lead was gone.

But the comeback would fall just short.

UP NEXT: Oregon remains on the road to face the Arizona Wildcats (19-7, 9-4 Pac-12) on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. (PT) in Tucson, Arizona.

