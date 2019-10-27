Instant Analysis: The Mike Leach curse is over thanks to the foot of Camden Lewis

EUGENE – In a game with drama aplenty, No. 11 Oregon beat Washington State in front of a sold out roaring Autzen Stadium crowd of 59, 361 on homecoming and Halloween weekend. WSU had beaten Oregon the last four seasons, thus ending the curse of Mike Leach.

The win extends the Ducks' winning streak to seven games and improves them to 5-0 in Pac-12 conference play for the first time since 2013. Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) remains atop the North Division with zero conference losses and has essentially punched their ticket to the Pac-12 championship game.

Here are the top three takeaways from the contest.

1. CJ can run! - Longest rushing touchdown for Oregon since the 2012 Rose Bowl

Oregon running back CJ Verdell entered tonight with only one 100-plus rushing game this season (against Colorado). He finished the game as the Pac-12 running back with the most yards in a conference game. In the first quarter against Washington State, he ran for 123 yards including a career-high 89-yard rushing touchdown.

Oregon's offensive line blew open a huge hole, wide receiver Juwan Johnson pancaked two defenders and Verdell cut, sprinting untouched to the end zone. The crowd lost control at the play that felt very vintage Oregon offense.

The touchdown extended Oregon's lead to 9-3 (missed the PAT) and was the longest rushing Duck touchdown since the 2012 Rose Bowl when De'Anthony Thomas scored a 91-yard touchdown and the 4th longest in Oregon history. Verdell's previous career-long was 74-yards against California. Verdell finished the night with 257 rushing yards.

2. Duck Turnover Warriors were key

Against WSU's prolific passing attack, capitalizing on any turnover was a major key to an Oregon victory tonight.

Verone "Interception Emperor" McKinley III

Freshman Verone McKinley III denied the Cougars' promising game-tying drive in the second quarter.

WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon looked to have a touchdown pass but the ball bounced out of his receiver's hands and into McKinley's for an interception. In his excitement, he forgot to take a knee but McKinley has proved to be a reliable Duck playmaker.

Jevon "Pick-Six" Holland

Sophomore Jevon Holland to the rescue. Down 9-10 late in the second quarter, Holland baited Gordon on third and 25 to grab his fourth interception of the season. Holland returned the pick 19-yards for the score and to take back the lead.

It was Holland's first Duck career touchdown. Followed up by a successful two-point conversion from Herbert to Johnny Johnson III.

3. Duck defense bends and almost, sort of, broke

Oregon's defense had its fair share of struggles against Washington State. The Ducks struggled getting pressure on Gordon, had no answer to his quick passes and committed uncharacteristic unsportsmanlike penalties.

However, the Cougars only converted on one of seven third downs through the first three quarters.

Oregon was able to get two red zone stops to hold WSU to field goals instead of touchdowns, but broke down on WSU's final drive of the game, which almost cost the Ducks a win if not for the Justin Herbert led drive which ended with the game winning field goal as the clock struck 0:00.

--

More to come with quotes and videos from Coach Mario Cristobal and Ducks players.

