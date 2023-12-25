Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 22, Dallas Cowboys 20

Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins’ victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens:

Dave Hyde, Columnist

A Christmas Eve thriller right down to giving the present this team needed with a win against a playoff team. Timely kicks, strong defense (until the end) and a timely drive led by Tua Tagovailoa were just what this season ordered.

David Furones, Dolphins Writer

Finally! A win against another winning team. The Dolphins proved they can get that done against another contender, and that will be huge for their confidence down the final stretch of the Ravens, Bills and then the playoffs, which were clinched Sunday. Merry Christmas to Dolphins fans!

Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor

The Dolphins dispatched a narrative and left the Cowboys with one, but, most importantly, Miami is one victory from winning their division over the Bills and two from being the AFC’s top seed. Taut, playoff-caliber display on Christmas Eve.

Steve Svekis, Sports Senior Content Editor

That? That was a quality, quality win. The Dolphins had to toss that gorilla off their back, and they figured out how to. Now, if the Dolphins win in Baltimore, they win the AFC East and can clinch a playoff bye week as the top AFC seed.