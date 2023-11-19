Instant analysis: New Mexico State stuns Auburn behind impressive ball-control

Everyone has their day. However, Saturday was not Auburn’s.

Auburn entered Saturday’s game against New Mexico State riding a three-game winning streak and was looking to add one more in order to push its streak to a season-high four games. The Aggies, had other plans, as they stunned Auburn, 31-10 on Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.

New Mexico State pulled off the win by dominating the time of possession battle and making the most of it. The Aggies held on to the football for a total of 38:28, while Auburn struggled to have it for more than 21 minutes. New Mexico State also outgained Auburn, 414-213. Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne passed for 148 yards and a score, but no one else offensively sniffed the century marks. His counterpart, Diego Pavia, completed 19 passes to 11 different receivers for 201 yards.

There were plenty of fireworks in the first quarter. Sadly, most belonged to New Mexico State. On their first possession, the Aggies served notice to Auburn that they were ready to play. Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia, who was questionable to play in the game after sustaining a hamstring injury last week, led them on a scoring drive that lasted over five minutes. Pavia connected with wide receiver Kordell David for a nine-yard pass to push New Mexico State ahead, 7-0 with 9:34 to go in the 1st quarter.

After being forced to punt on their first possession, Auburn earned its first highlight of the game on an interception that never was. Nehemiah Pritchett picked off Pavia on New Mexico State’s second drive, however, it was called back due to a pre-snap offsides call on linebacker Jalen McLeod. The key moment of the sequence, however, was on the return. Pavia bodyslammed Pritchett, which resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct call on the Aggies quarterback.

New Mexico State posted 126 yards in the first quarter, picking up eight first downs. The Tigers ran five total plays in the first quarter, gaining just eight yards.

After a few aggravating possessions, Auburn finally got on the board in the 2nd quarter. Payton Thorne capped an 11-play, 81-yard drive by tossing a 32-yard touchdown pass to tight end Rivaldo Fairweather with 6:28 remaining in the first half. The Aggies regained the lead, 10-7, with 0:26 on an Ethan Anderson 40-yard field goal.

The Aggies began the second half in a similar fashion to its opening drive. Auburn could not score on its opening drive of the 3rd quarter despite having seven plays to get it going. New Mexico State made them pay by putting together a 10-play drive that ended with Pavia tossing a 17-yard touchdown pass to Star Thomas to extend the lead to 17-0 with 5:03 to go in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico State ended the 3rd stanza with a whopping 304 yards compared to Auburn’s 148. The Aggies also had the football for 12 minutes longer than the Tigers.

The dagger was delivered with 8:42 remaining. Pavia threw his third touchdown pass of the game to Eli Stowers to complete a 16-play, 83-yard drive that pushed the Aggies ahead, 24-7. Auburn trimmed the lead to 24-10 with a 48-yard field goal with 5:29 remaining before New Mexico State scored once more with a two-yard rush by Makhilyan Young with 1:59 to go.

Auburn will look to bounce back against rival Alabama next Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.

