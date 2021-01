The Associated Press

Francisco Lindor is moving to a new city and team that is willing to meet his salary demands. The four-time Cleveland All-Star shortstop - and one of baseball's best all-around players - was traded Thursday by the Indians along with pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, who have a new owner willing to spend at baseball's highest levels. The cash-strapped Indians sent Lindor and Carrasco to the Mets for infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene - a move Cleveland hopes will keep it competitive and capable of ending baseball's longest World Series title drought.