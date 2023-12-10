Instant Analysis: LSU women’s basketball extends winning streak to nine with blowout win over Louisiana

LSU seems to be hitting its stride after suffering a setback in its season-opener, and it has now won nine straight games since after an 83-53 win over Louisiana at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday afternoon.

The final score doesn’t really do justice to how competitive this game was in the first half. The game went to the locker room tied at 28 at halftime, but the Ragin’ Cajuns ran out of steam in the second half.

The third quarter was especially ugly as they were outscored 28-9 by the Tigers, who pulled away after shooting 62.1% in the final 20 minutes.

Aneesah Morrow once again was the most productive offensive player, leading the way with a 27-point, 10-rebound double-double. Angel Reese came close to a double-double, as well, with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Mikaylah Williams did get a double-double, finishing with 18 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. It was an overall dominant game on the inside for LSU, which outrebounded Louisiana 83-53 and scored 36 points in the paint.

After a lengthy break following the top-10 win over Virginia Tech, LSU will have a quick turnaround ahead of its next game as it hosts McNeese at the PMAC on Tuesday night.

