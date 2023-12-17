Instant Analysis: LSU women’s basketball easily dispatches Northwestern State in 11th-straight win

It wasn’t quite the 89-point win the Tigers turned in over McNeese on Tuesday night, but LSU rolled against an in-state opponent again on Sunday afternoon, taking down Northwestern State in an 81-36 home win.

Coach Kim Mulkey’s team got off to a hot start, leading 19-6 after the first quarter and 34-15 at halftime. It was an elite game defensively for LSU, which held the Demons below 30% shooting from the field for the game.

It also dominated on the boards, winning the rebounding battle 50-26.

The offense, however, did leave a bit to be desired. The Tigers shot just 32.4% in the first half, though that improved in the second half as they shot above 50%.

Angel Reese was the biggest offensive bright spot as she led the team with 25 points and registered a double-double with 14 rebounds. Aneesah Morrow (16 points, 14 rebounds) also had a double-double.

With the win, the Tigers move to 11-1 on the season with two more games left before SEC play begins. Next up is a road contest against Coppin State on Wednesday night as Reese returns to her home town of Baltimore.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire