Instant Analysis: LSU women’s basketball has no issue taking down Vanderbilt on the road

The No. 13 LSU women’s basketball team kept its momentum going from a big win on Sunday, taking down a potential NCAA Tournament team on the road with an 85-62 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville.

With the win, the Tigers move to 20-4 on the season and 7-3 in SEC play.

LSU started the game with the momentum, jumping out to an early 16-2 lead in the first quarter. The Commodores hit just 2 of 16 shots overall in that frame, and the Tigers held a 22-5 lead after 10 minutes.

They shot below 40% in the second quarter but still managed to expand their lead in large part thanks to some dominant play on the boards. LSU won the first-half rebounding battle 30-19, and that resulted in 19 second chance points — equivalent to the 39-20 advantage it took to the locker room.

Vanderbilt managed to flip the momentum a bit in the third quarter. LSU had some offensive issues, missing eight shots in a row, and the Commodores managed to cut the lead down to just 12. However, the Tigers stretched it back out to an 18-point lead by the end of the quarter.

LSU hit 10 of 16 shots in the final quarter as it closed out the game. Flau'Jae Johnson led the team in scoring with 17 points, and Angel Reese (15 points, 16 rebounds) and Aneesah Morrow (13 points, 10 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles.

The Tigers ultimately won the rebounding battle 57-35, leading to a final second-chance points difference of 32 to Vanderbilt’s 11.

After a rough stretch, LSU is getting back on track and will look to extend its win streak to three when it returns home to face Alabama on Sunday.

