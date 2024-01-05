Instant Analysis: LSU women’s basketball opens SEC play with win over Missouri

The Tigers kicked off conference play the right way, defeating their first SEC opponent of the year as they beat Missouri 92-72 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday night.

It was a tight game early on as LSU only led by one point after the first quarter. It trailed at one point in the final minutes of the second quarter, but it stretched out a seven-point lead heading into the locker room as it ended the first half on an 8-0 run.

That trend continued into the second half as LSU took control of the game. The third quarter was especially lopsided as the Tigers outscored Mizzou 32-17.

Aneesah Morrow notched her ninth double-double in a row in the win, scoring 25 points with 10 rebounds. Angel Reese also recorded a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Flau'Jae Johnson was the third Tiger to score more than 20 points as she finished with 24. LSU shot 50% for the game as a team.

With the win, the Tigers move to 14-1 on the year and have now won 14 games in a row. They’ll be back on the court Sunday when they hit the road to take on Ole Miss.

