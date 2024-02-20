Instant Analysis: LSU women’s basketball keeps rolling with dominant win at Texas A&M

The LSU women’s basketball team has been hot as of late, and that streak continued on Monday night as the No. 13 Tigers secured a blowout road win against Texas A&M, 81-58.

The Aggies offense was abysmal in the first half, connecting on just seven of 35 shots. In the first 20 minutes of game time, they managed just 14 points and trailed by 22 at the break.

The offense woke up in the third quarter, as Texas A&M’s 22 points exceeded the total from the first two quarters combined, but it was too little, too late. LSU shot above 50% for the game, and the Aggies never really had a chance to get back in it.

Aneesah Morrow (25 points, 15 rebounds) and Angel Reese (13 points, 10 rebounds) both had double-doubles, while it was a huge night for Flau'Jae Johnson, who scored 20.

LSU moves to 22-4 and 9-3 in SEC play. It will return home Thursday night to host Auburn as it seeks revenge for a road loss in January on the plains.

