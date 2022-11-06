Instant Analysis: LSU stuns Alabama in overtime, seizes control of SEC West

When the Tigers scored a potentially game-tying touchdown in overtime against No. 6 Alabama on Saturday night, there wasn’t any question about what Brian Kelly was going to do.

Instead of kicking the extra point to send the game to overtime, he went for the win in a matchup with SEC West title stakes. On a designed rollout, Jayden Daniels found sure-handed tight end Mason Taylor, who also caught a touchdown earlier in the season, crossing the goal line and sealing a 32-31 win over the Crimson Tide — the program’s first at Tiger Stadium over ‘Bama since 2010 and second overall since 2011.

Pandemonium ensued as the fans stormed the field to celebrate a colossal win in Kelly’s first season, which announced LSU’s return to SEC and national contention much sooner than anyone expected.

LSU had shown steady signs of progress in its previous two wins, and it put all that together on Saturday night with its most complete game of the year.

The real star was the Tiger defense, which gave up 328 yards to Bryce Young and nearly 100 on the ground to Jahmyr Gibbs but forced several mistakes from the defending Heisman winner, who completed just 25 of 51 passes and tossed a costly interception in the end zone on a tipped ball to Jarrick Bernard-Converse in the first half.

True freshman Harold Perkins added another sack, while veteran edge rusher BJ Ojulari had half a sack and led the team with 11 tackles.

Alabama was just 6 of 16 on third down and scored only six points in the first half, trailing 7-6 at the break. It had some big plays in the final 30 minutes and scored quickly to open the overtime segment, but the offense didn’t do enough to pull away.

Penalties ultimately proved costly once again for Alabama, which was penalized nine times for 92 yards

LSU, meanwhile, was efficient offensively. Daniels passed for just 182 yards on 22 of 32 attempts, but he had two passing touchdowns and avoided turnovers once more. In addition to Taylor’s contributions in the receiving game, Kayshon Boutte (seven catches, 51 yards) and Malik Nabers (six catches, 49 yards) had good games and led the passing attack.

Daniels added 95 carries and a touchdown on the ground, and Josh Williams also had solid contributions with 54 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

It was a monumental win for Kelly’s team, which moves to 7-2 on the year and 5-1 in SEC play. The Tigers haven’t technically locked up the division, but with remaining contests against Arkansas and Texas A&M, they certainly have a very good shot.

For now, Tigers fans will enjoy a win over their division rival that is sure to send shockwaves around the college football world.

