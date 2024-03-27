Instant analysis as LSU softball beats Nicholls handily on the road

The LSU softball team bounced back nicely from its second-straight series loss in SEC play on Tuesday night, heading down to Thibodeaux to secure a convincing 10-2 win on the road against Nicholls.

Maddox McKee got the scoring started in the second inning with an RBI double, and a two-run homer from Ciara Briggs later in the frame gave LSU a 3-0 lead.

McKee added another RBI in the third inning with a single that brought a runner home, and the Tigers really broke the game open in the sixth with a three-run homer from McKaela Walker that gave them a 7-0 lead.

Raelin Chaffin was pitching a shutout heading into the bottom of the sixth, but she allowed a two-RBI single as the Colonels managed to cut into the lead a bit.

However, in the seventh, LSU got those runs back and then some. First, it was a sac fly from Taylor Pleasants, followed by an RBI triple from Raeleen Gutierrez. Finally, Karli Petty hit an RBI single as the Tigers took a 10-2 lead into the final half-inning.

Chaffin retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh to finish off the complete game. The Tigers will be back in action on Thursday as they return home to host No. 11 Texas A&M for a weekend series.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire