Instant Analysis: LSU smoked by Syracuse in ACC/SEC Challenge

It looked like the Tigers men’s basketball team was going to be competitive in the early goings on the road against Syracuse in the ACC/SEC Challenge, but the Orange ultimately pulled away to an 80-57 win with a big second half, ending LSU’s three-game winning streak.

The Tigers led for much of the first half, and they trailed by just five at the break. But Syracuse shot 50% in the second half, and an 18-3 run down the stretch helped put away the game for good.

It wasn’t the best game offensively for Matt McMahon’s team. It shot just 39.3%, though it was sharper in the second half. Leading scorer Will Baker got into early foul trouble, and he scored just three points while playing 16 minutes.

Jordan Wright and Jalen Reed led the way offensively with 15 and 14 points, respectively, but no one else scored in double figures. The Tigers also turned it over 19 times.

While the Orange had a bad first half shooting, LSU had no answer for star Judah Mintz, who scored a game-high 33 points, 13 of which came at the free-throw line.

After missing an opportunity for a statement road win, LSU will host Southeastern on Friday before a home matchup against Kansas State on Dec. 9.

