Instant Analysis: LSU shuts out Army as Brian Kelly earns win No. 300

LSU had no problems against Army on Saturday night in Week 8, cruising to an easy 62-0 homecoming win that marked the 300th career victory for coach Brian Kelly.

It was another prolific outing for LSU’s stellar offense, which totaled 570 yards behind a 279-yard, three-touchdown outing for Jayden Daniels, who went 11 of 15 and only played in the first half.

Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. each had massive games once again, totaling 121 and 122 yards respectively with a pair of touchdowns each. LSU didn’t rely as much on the ground game but totaled 201 yards in large part thanks to a 67-yard score from Trey Holly in the final minute to put the Tigers over the 60-point mark.

Defensively, LSU took care of business, holding the Black Knights under 200 yards. Most of their production (151 yards) came on the ground with Kanye Udoh, but the team averaged below four yards per carry.

It was the kind of get-right performance LSU desperately needed, and now this team has a week off as it prepares for a game against Alabama that could decide the SEC West.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire