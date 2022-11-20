Instant Analysis: LSU rolls against UAB in Senior Night

On a cold and rainy night in Baton Rouge, the Tigers avoided many of the same struggles that limited them in last week’s ugly win at Arkansas.

The Tigers delivered an explosive offensive performance in a 41-10 win over UAB on Senior Night, moving to 9-2 on the season entering next week’s regular-season finale against Texas A&M. After that, LSU will face Georgia in the SEC Championship with a playoff spot potentially on the line.

The Blazers made things interesting early, taking advantage of a fumble from running back John Emery Jr. as this was a 14-10 game in the second quarter. Still, the Tigers ultimately pulled away against the Conference USA foe, easily covering the two-touchdown spread.

It was a nice bounce-back game for Jayden Daniels, who completed 22 of 29 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown. Daniels reignited his connection with receiver Malik Nabers, who had seven catches for 129 yards. Daniels also led the team on the ground with 111 yards and a score on 12 carries.

With Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams unavailable, Emery got the start at running back. He finished with 46 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, but he also fumbled twice. Noah Cain proved to be more effective, totaling 76 yards and three touchdowns on a team-high 13 carries.

Defensively, LSU did a great job against the nation’s leading rusher in DeWayne McBride, who found the end zone but had just 34 yards. As a team, the Blazers managed just 48 yards on the ground. They also got spotty play, at best, from quarterbacks Dylan Hopkins and Jacob Zeno.

Harold Perkins Jr. had a pair of tackles for loss in this game, while Greg Penn III led the defense overall with eight tackles. LSU’s lone sack came from Ali Gaye, who was honored as part of the Senior Night festivities.

The Tigers performed as expected in this one and will look to keep their winning streak going against the Aggies — who have had a rough year but snapped a six-game losing streak against UMass on Saturday — in College Station next week.

