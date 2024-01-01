Instant Analysis: LSU overcomes early deficit to beat Wisconsin in Garrett Nussmeier’s first start

LSU found itself in an early hole against the Wisconsin Badgers in the ReliaQuest Bowl, but after a comeback effort, the Tigers survived to win a 35-31 shootout in Garrett Nussmeier’s first start in an LSU uniform.

The defense was the Achilles heel all season, and it was a rough start on Monday for that unit. The Badgers scored two first-quarter touchdowns to jump out to a 14-0 lead, and LSU gave up 146 yards in the first quarter while its first three drives stalled out.

The Tigers managed to erase that deficit before half, however, with an eight-play, 60-yard touchdown drive that culminated with a handoff to linebacker Harold Perkins at the goal line. Nussmeier would lead another scoring drive as Kaleb Jackson found the end zone to tie the game with less than 90 seconds to play in the second quarter.

They couldn’t hold that tie, however, allowing a quick go-ahead touchdown drive, and a Nussmeier interception on the ensuing drive gave them a chance to add to the lead, which — fortunately for the Tigers — they were not able to do as the Badgers took a 21-14 lead to the locker room.

LSU gave up a touchdown drive to kick off the third quarter, but the offense responded as Nussmeier found Brian Thomas Jr. with a 38-yard touchdown pass to give Thomas his 16th score of the year.

After another impressive throw to the corner of the end zone to Chris Hilton Jr., the Tigers tied the game at 28.

The Badgers retook the lead with a field goal, but with the quarter winding down, Nussmeier made a couple of big connections to lead the Tigers 98 yards down the field in three minutes to score a go-ahead touchdown with 3:08 to play.

Wisconsin managed to drive all the way down to the LSU 19, but the drive stalled and the offense went backward as the Tigers earned a game-sealing stop on 4th and 25.

Nussmeier had a bit of a slow start, but he settled in very nicely to finish with 395 passing yards and three touchdowns on 31 of 45 passing. His favorite target was Brian Thomas Jr., who had eight catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Malik Nabers made the start and set LSU’s career receiving yards record, but he would sit the rest of the game after achieving the record.

Nussmeier gave the Tigers a glimpse at what the future could hold on offense, and it’s bright even with Daniels, Nabers and Thomas heading off to the NFL.

