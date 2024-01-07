Instant Analysis: LSU men’s basketball upsets Texas A&M in SEC opener

The Tigers won just two games in SEC play last season, but they began their run in 2024 on a high note with a 68-53 upset win on the road against Texas A&M to move to 9-5 on the season and earn their first Quadrant 1 victory of the year.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair, and LSU found itself down by two points going into the locker room as neither team had a very good offensive half as each squad shot below 40%.

The second half, however, was a different story. The Tigers outscored the Aggies 38-21 while shooting 47.1% in the period as they pulled away for a decisive win in a game they entered as double-digit underdogs.

Guard Jordan Wright was the star once again, finishing with a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double. He provided the bulk of the offense as the team ultimately shot just 40% from the field for the game.

Fortunately for LSU, Texas A&M’s offense was far less reliable. Star guard Wade Taylor IV scored 23 points, but that was the only performance of note as the Aggies shot just 25% from the field as a team and just 21.9% in the second half.

The Tigers won the rebounding battle and outscored TAMU in the paint 36-20.

LSU will have another winnable game up next against a struggling Vanderbilt team, albeit one that almost knocked off Alabama. That game will be in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire