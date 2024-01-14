Instant Analysis: LSU men’s basketball’s comeback bid falls short at No. 16 Auburn

The Tigers made a valiant second-half comeback effort against Auburn on Saturday night, but it wasn’t enough in a 93-78 loss on the road.

It looked like things were going to get ugly in Neville Arena at first. LSU found itself down 17 at halftime, and AU led by as much as 28 in the second half. A 21-2 Tigers run flipped the script of the game, and they cut the lead to single digits, but it wasn’t ultimately enough.

LSU shot just 42.4% for the game, though Trae Hannibal and Jordan Wright each scored 18 points, while Will Baker scored 13 and Tyrell Ward scored 12. It was a sloppy game for the offense, which turned the ball over 17 times.

The loss interrupts the Tigers’ four-game losing streak. They fall to 10-6 on the year and 2-1 in SEC play. LSU will be back in action on Wednesday when it hosts an Ole Miss team that’s 15-1 on the year.

