Instant Analysis: LSU drops 72 points in dominating home-opening win over Grambling

LSU got the bounce-back it was looking for at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night as the team breezed to a declarative 72-10 win over Grambling in its Week 2 home opener, tying for the third-most points scored in a game in program history.

The offense led by Jayden Daniels had a much more efficient and balanced game than it did in the loss to Florida State. Daniels finished with 269 yards and five touchdowns — a career high — through the air, all of which came in the first half.

Daniels also completed 18 of 24 passes.

Garrett Nussmeier took over to start the second half, and while he wasn’t given the opportunity to do a whole lot, he completed 4 of 6 passes for 48 yards, 20 of which came on one play to Malik Nabers, and finished a touchdown drive with his legs.

True freshman Rickie Collins also saw sporadic action late in the game, though he attempted and completed just a pair of passes for three yards.

Nabers ultimately led the team in receiving with 87 yards and a touchdown on five catches, while it was also another big night for Brian Thomas Jr., who led the team in catches with six for 78 yards while catching a pair of touchdown passes.

The Tigers got a much bigger contribution from their ground game on Saturday night as Logan Diggs had 115 yards and a touchdown on just 15 carries in his LSU debut after he missed last week’s game. Freshman Kaleb Jackson found the end zone twice while also totaling 62 yards on 11 carries.

Josh Williams (6 carries, 43 yards) and Noah Cain (7 carries, 33 yards, 1 TD) also had solid production on the ground.

Defensively, it was a bit of a sloppy start as the Tigers allowed 259 yards in the first half. They tightened up after that, though, allowing just 61 yards in the second half.

It was another fairly quiet game for Harold Perkins, who saw more snaps off the edge but managed just one tackle. He did, however, breakup a pass and had a quarterback pressure that caused LSU only interception of the game, which was snagged by Greg Penn III on a tip drill.

LSU showed signs of improvement against an inferior opponent, but it will face a tougher test next Saturday when it hits the road to take on Mississippi State in its SEC opener.

