Instant Analysis: LSU dismantles Auburn in confidence-building win

LSU avoided the stresses of the last two weeks against Auburn, starting out strong and finishing even stronger as it rolled to a 48-18 win at Tiger Stadium to mark its second-straight victory in the series.

The Tigers (5-2, 4-1 SEC) jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, and they never gave control of the game back to Auburn as a 13-point halftime lead turned into a 30-point final margin of victory.

Jayden Daniels had another Heisman-caliber game as the offense totaled more than 550 yards. Daniels completed 20 of 27 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns, though he did throw an interception in the first half.

He also added 93 yards on the ground, while Logan Diggs paced the rushing game with 97 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

Malik Nabers had his usual heroics in the receiving game, going for 89 yards and a touchdown on six catches. But it was a quiet day for Brian Thomas Jr., who had just two catches on three targets. Kyren Lacy picked up the slack, leading the team with 111 receiving yards on just four catches. He also found the end zone.

The offense didn’t emerge completely unscathed, however. Right tackle Emery Jones left the field on crutches with an ankle, didn’t return and was later spotted wearing street clothes and a walking boot.

While the offense was fantastic again, there were also a lot of positives to take away from the defensive performance, though it came against an admittedly bad Auburn offense.

Auburn finished with just 293 yards, and only 154 of those came through the air. The Tigers did have some success on the ground, but it wasn’t enough as they fell into an early hole.

This was an important win for LSU, which faces Army at home next week before the bye. After that, the Tigers hit the road for a game against Alabama that could very well decide the SEC West once again.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire