Instant analysis from LSU baseball’s Game 1 loss at Arkansas on Thursday night

A late homer for the Arkansas Razorbacks gave them all the insurance they would need to take Game 1 and beat LSU 7-4 on Thursday night.

The Tigers had lost back-to-back SEC series losses to start the year and the schedule did not get any easier as the Tigers traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the No. 1 team in the country.

Javen Coleman got the start on the mound for the Tigers as he tried to provide some stability for a struggling pitching staff. The Razorbacks scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning due to an RBI sacrifice fly to make it 1-0 Arkansas.

In the top of the fourth inning, LSU took their first lead of the game as Tommy White and Hayden Travinski hit back-to-back homers to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Arkansas scored two runs to take a 3-2 lead. In the bottom of the seventh inning, LSU walked in a run with the bases loaded to extend the Razorbacks lead to 4-2. In the top of the eighth, White scored on an RBI single by Jared Jones to cut the lead to 4-3.

Bear brings us within one LSU – 3

ARK – 4

📺 ESPN 2 pic.twitter.com/IcXYddx2FY — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 29, 2024

Gavin Guidry entered the game to pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning. After walking two of the first three hitters he faced, he gave up a three-run homer to give Arkansas a 7-3 lead.

LSU added a run in the top of the ninth after a wild pitch with runners at second and third, but that was all it was able to manage as the Razorbacks put the game away.

Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. CT.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire