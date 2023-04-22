Instant analysis from LSU’s 2023 spring game

We got our first look at the 2023 LSU team on Saturday as the team took the field at Tiger Stadium for a scrimmage after going through warmups and some situational drills.

With the offense pitted against the defense, the game finished in a 32-32 tie, but quarterback Jayden Daniels impressed leading the first-team offense, completing 10 of 11 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

He started the game on a high note, finding Kyren Lacy for a 70-yard touchdown after Lacy made a fantastic one-handed catch on the first play from scrimmage. Daniels also found true freshman running back Trey Holly, who also led all running backs with 26 yards, on a touchdown pass out of the backfield.

While Daniels and the starters looked good, Garrett Nussmeier did a fine job working with the second team unit. He completed five of eight passes for 139 yards, and he had two touchdowns of his own.

One went to Brian Thomas Jr. — who finished second behind Lacy in receiving with 66 yards on three catches — on an in route in the end zone. He also found Landon Ibieta on a nice catch-and-run play.

Defensively, several newcomers were impressive. Oregon transfer Bradyn Swinson had a sack as did early enrollee true freshman Jaxon Howard. True freshman linebacker Whit Weeks, younger brother of West Weeks, took an interception off true freshman quarterback Rickie Collins to the house.

Collins struggled in his first action, completing just three of seven passes for 25 yards and no touchdowns. He did show off his mobility, however. He wasn’t wearing a non-contact jersey and went for 19 yards on five carries.

Only so much can be learned from a spring game, but the Tigers looked as solid as you would hope entering Brian Kelly’s second season. Stay tuned to LSU Wire for more content from the Tigers’ spring game.

