Instant analysis as Jets’ season comes to poetic end after 30-0 loss to Dolphins

So much for any sort of momentum the Jets built after their 30-6 win in Week 14. So much for any chance of Aaron Rodgers returning this season. So much for any little chance the Jets had at the playoffs. It’s all gone after the Jets were embarrassed in Miami after a 30-0 loss to the Dolphins to fall to 5-9 on the season.

With three games left, the Jets are very likely going to finish with a worse record than last year’s 7-10 finish. With how bad things went this season, Week 15 was almost a prophetic way for the Jets to officially extend their playoff drought to 13 seasons — the Browns and Texans winning knocked the Jets out.

Here’s your instant analysis, as much as we can pull from a 30-0 loss.

Final score: Dolphins 30, Jets 0

Game notes

The story of the game was the injury — whatever it was — to quarterback Zach Wilson. First, the Jets said he left the game late in the second quarter due to a case of dehydration. He was then ruled out with a head injury but was not in concussion protocol, according to the team. In the end, the team ruled Wilson did suffer a concussion. Wilson finished 4 of 11 for 26 yards.

As a result, Trevor Siemian took over at quarterback for the rest of the game — Brett Rypien was the emergency quarterback and was only able to come in if Siemian would have suffered an injury himself. Siemian finished 14 of 26 for 110 yards and two interceptions.

The Dolphins registered six sacks — four on Wilson, two on Siemian. The Jets sacked Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times. Tagovailoa still finished 21 of 24 for 224 yards and one touchdown without star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Jaylen Waddle caught eight passes for 142 yards and a touchdown.

Waddle had 62 more yards receiving than the Jets had net passing. That’s not a typo. When taking sack yards into account, the Jets finished with 80 net passing yards. They had 23 yards on the ground. Raheem Mostert (42) and De’Von Achane (32) combined for 74 rushing yards.

Garrett Wilson didn’t see a single target until the third quarter. In other words, he did not see a single target from Zach Wilson. Of course, when the offensive line barely gives you time, it’s hard to throw the ball to anyone.

The Jets’ offensive line was extremely overpowered by the Dolphins’ defensive line and reiterated the need to upgrade the unit in the offseason. It wasn’t even the new right side of the line that struggled the most, it was the left side of Mekhi Becton and Laken Tomlinson.

The Jets are at least now in play for a top-5 pick in the draft after falling to 5-9. They host Washington next week. A loss next week could move New York into the top five.

It’s going to be a long offseason yet again. The Jets will miss the playoffs for the 13th consecutive season. For the time being, that is the longest drought in the four major sports. They could be tied again come April if the Buffalo Sabres miss the playoffs again. The Jets have also clinched their eighth straight losing season.

It was over when...

…the Jets were battered early in the game and showed no signs of life on offense. Sure, the defense looked good early, but once Waddle beat D.J. Reed for a 60-yard touchdown after Quinnen Williams’ sack, all the air seemed to be taken out of the Jets’ sails.

3 stars of the game

3rd star: LB C.J. Mosley – He may be one of the oldest members of the Jets’ defense, but the man can still hang with the best of them. Seven tackles for the defensive captain, tied for the second behind only Jordan Whitehead’s eight.

2nd star: DE Bryce Huff – Another day, another sack for Bryce Huff. He now has eight for the season as his price tag just keeps rising.

1st star: DT Quinnen Williams – The defensive heart strutted his stuff with a half-sack and did the waddle. At least at the time, the Jets were building some momentum. It didn’t last very long but Williams is still a beast.

Play of the game

There’s certainly not too many options in a 30-0 game, but Quinnen Williams’ sack does count as a nice highlight.

What's next?

The Jets will try to shake off this loss and finish the season with some pride. They have their final home game of 2023 next Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

