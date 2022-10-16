Instant analysis after Jets pull off huge win in Lambeau over Packers

Looks like the Jets have arrived and the excuses are no more. There was no backup quarterback for folks to use to try and discredit a Jets win. This was Aaron Rodgers, the MVP of the last two seasons. This was also a game in Lambeau Field. The Jets knocked off the Green Bay Packers, 27-10, and have won three straight for the first time 2010, which, as we know, was the last time the Jets reached the playoffs. Here’s some quick thoughts and game balls from the now 4-2 New York Jets.

Quick Hits

Breece Hall is him. Another big rushing performance from the rookie as Hall ran 20 times for 116 yards including a huge, 34-yard fourth-quarter touchdown that gave the Jets all the momentum that they never let up. In fact, the Jets never trailed in this game. In total, the Jets rushed for 179 yards as Hall and Michael Carter were able to milk the clock late to seal the deal for the Jets.

Zach Wilson certainly did not build off of his last five quarters entering this game. He went just 10/18 for 110 yards but he made a couple of key throws, including on the drive that ended with the Braxton Berrios touchdown. A 41-yard strike to Corey Davis helped set that score up. It was far from a perfect day, as Wilson also had an erratic pass that he was lucky wasn’t intercepted in the end zone. But he also did not turn the ball over and helped manage the game well. Survive and advance, as they say. Wilson is now 3-0 this season.

Oh my goodness, this defense is incredible. Other than Aaron Donald, you’d be hard-pressed to find a defensive tackle playing better than Quinnen Williams right now. And quietly, Sheldon Rankins has played well, too. Quinnen scored two sacks to boost his team-leading total to five on the year, while John Franklin-Myers and Rankins also picked up a sack each. The Jets also defended five passes, including two from Sauce Gardner, who looks to be okay after he left the field to be checked for a head injury. Oh, and the number of net rushing yards for the Packers Sunday? 60. That’s it.

The Jets’ defense also came up big on third down. The Packers went just 4/16 on third down. What was once a weakness for the Jets has started turning into one of their strengths. This defense is getting better and that’s scary for their upcoming opponents, including next week’s, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos.

The Jets’ offense, on the other hand, not so good on third down. New York went just 1/11 on third down. That needs to improve as the games now start to get bigger for the Jets. Also, more drops from Garrett Wilson and he still has moments running routes short of the sticks. He’ll learn, though.

Special teams, too! How clutch did Brant Boyer’s unit come up Sunday? A blocked field goal and a blocked punt, the first time that happened in a game since 2017. Not only that, but the blocked punt was returned for a touchdown by Will Parks. The Jets have one of the better special teams units in the league and a lot of the country got to find that out today.

The Jets are 4-2! The Jets have won three straight! With everything that has gone down over the past few years, even before this season started, for this team to sit at 4-2 is absolutely incredible and Robert Saleh deserves a lot of credit for keeping this team on point. Perhaps he’ll be find grabbing those receipts after all. Also credit Mike LaFleur, who adjusted well to the run game in the second half and made some nice calls with the Berrios reverse and the tight end screen.

A lot still to clean up on offense, for sure. But the bottom line is the New York Jets are 4-2. Enjoy it.

Key Stat

20 carries, 60 yards. That was the team rushing total for the Packers Sunday. The Jets absolutely shut down the Packers’ rushing attack. AJ Dillon had 41 yards while Aaron Jones, who typically is a stud, had all of 19 yards on the ground. Jones did have 25 yards receiving, but still, that’s just 44 yards total. Neither Packers’ running back made much of an impact in this game and the Jets up front are a huge reason for that. New York recorded five tackles for a loss (Quinnen Williams – 2, Vinny Curry – 1, John Franklin-Myers – 1, Sheldon Rankins – 1). To stop a great duo like Jones and Dillon like that should give the Jets a ton of confidence moving forward.

Game Balls

Breece Hall: Yet again, Hall proved why he was one of the top running backs in the draft and why the Jets should continue to rely on him because he will continue to do great things for the Jets. 116 yards on 20 carries for Hall, including the 34-yard touchdown, plus the ability to drown the clock late. One of the biggest reasons the Jets won this game.

Mike LaFleur: It’s fair to give LaFleur some credit here. After a slow first half, LaFleur let his running backs do the damage in the second half and made the big call to start the fourth to get Hall that 34-yard touchdown. The reverse to Berrios and the tight end screen were also big plays that helped build momentum, or in the Berrios case, score a touchdown.

Quinnen Williams: It feels like Williams always shows up here, but why wouldn’t he? Two sacks, two TFLs, 3 quarterback hits and a blocked field goal. At this point, it would be an absolute crime if Williams isn’t voted All-Pro.

Top Takeaway

No one can use excuses anymore against the Jets. They’re for real. Last week, it was “Oh, the Jets played a third-string quarterback.” Yes, but they didn’t face that quarterback when they scored 40 points. After today, what’s the excuse? This was Aaron freaking Rodgers they just beat and they beat him soundly. Rodgers went 26/41 for246 yards with a touchdown and the Jets sacked him four times. Does the offense still need work? Absolutely. But if the offense can get everything to start clicking and the defense continues its strong play, this is a dangerous team.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire