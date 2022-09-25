Instant analysis after Jets get embarrassed by Bengals at home

Another ugly performance on offense highlighted the Jets’ long day in Week 3 as they fall to 1-2 with a 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Let’s do a quick recap of what was not a good day for Gang Green.

Quick Hits

If this was it for Joe Flacco, what a way to go out. Jets fans will be praying all week Zach Wilson will be cleared this week and can play next week against the Steelers.

The Jets needed to get their pass rush going in this one. This was the week for it to happen, as Joe Burrow entered Week 3 having been sacked 13 times. The Jets got to him just twice and neither sack came from a defensive end (one for Quinnen Williams, one for Sheldon Rankins).

On the flipside, the Jets once again couldn’t keep a clean pocket for Joe Flacco, as he was sacked four times, led by 2.5 sacks for Trey Hendrickson, who also forced two fumbles.

The injuries kept coming for the Jets. WR Garrett Wilson was banged up with a rib injury but was able to come back in the second half. The injury we’re watching now, however, is linebacker Quincy Williams, who was carted off with a knee injury. The team put a cast on Williams to immobilize his leg.

Also on the injury front, George Fant left the game with a knee injury and the lack of depth at the position started to show, Conor McDermott took his place and was the direct beneficiary of a couple of Flacco’s sacks. Duane Brown can’t return soon enough…if he is even able to.

Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed had another strong game, but you wonder what happened on the touchdown where there seemed to be a communication error between Gardner, Quincy Williams and Lamarcus Joyner (who also had a nice play on the early trick play by the Bengals).

Hey, at least the Jets seem to have their kicker. Greg Zuerlein has performed well since his Week 1 outing, going 4/4 Sunday and being the only provider of points for the Jets.

Jordan Whitehead must do better at tackling. That touchdown at the end of the first quarter easily could have been prevented.

Key Stat

7/14: The Jets entered Week 3 as one of the worst defenses on third down, allowing opponents to convert 52% of their third down attempts. That trend continued against the Bengals, as Cincinnati went 7/14 on third down (50%). In fact, all three of Cincinnati’s touchdowns came on third down. The Jets on offense went 7/18 on third down.

Game Balls

Greg Zuerlein: The only person to score for the Jets Sunday as Zuerlein went 4/4 on field goals, all four at least 40 yards and two from 50+.

Sheldon Rankins and Quinnen Williams: The Jets were really hoping to get some positive work from their defensive line this week. They at least did with Rankins and Williams. Both recorded a sack and a tackle for a loss. Rankins also was credited with a quarterback hit while Williams had three.

Top Takeaway

Zach Wilson can’t return soon enough: This offense does have potential. The running game can be there and the receivers can make plays. But when you have a statue for a quarterback, defenses can pin their ears back and just go after him and there isn’t much he can do. That’s Joe Flacco now. At least Zach Wilson can add some layers to this offense with his mobility when he’s fully healthy. The hope for the Jets is he returns next week against the Steelers to give them a chance to be 2-2 heading into their first AFC East game against the Dolphins in Week 5.

