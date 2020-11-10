Instant Analysis: Jets choke away their first win in gut-wrenching loss to Patriots

The Jets were five minutes away from picking up their first win of 2020.

And then they choked. Badly.

Joe Flacco tossed an interception into double coverage when the Jets should have been running the ball to salt away the clock. The Patriots scored on their ensuing drive, New York failed to break the tie on its final offensive drive and Nick Folk drained a 51-yard field goal to hand Gang Green its ninth straight loss.

The Jets have been embarrassed plenty so far this season, but make no mistake about it — this is the worst loss they have endured in a long time. Fans can take solace in New York still being the front-runner in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes, but Monday night was indicative of why the Jets are the laughing stock of the NFL right now.

Game Balls

Breshad Perriman: Perriman turned in his best game as a Jet going up against the Patriots’ banged-up secondary, catching five passes for 101 yards and two scores.

Harvey Langi: Langi played well in his first start in place of the departed Avery Williamson, registering 10 tackles from the inside linebacker position.

Tarell Basham: Basham was a force coming off the edge, recording three tackles, two of which came for a loss. He battled injuries throughout the night but fought through to make his fair share of plays.

Quick Thoughts

-The way the Jets performed in the final five minutes was flat out embarrassing. There is simply no other way to put it. All of New York’s incompetence came out at once and it cost Gang Green what was likely its best chance of winning a game in 2020.

-Why in the world is Flacco throwing deep into double coverage with a touchdown lead in the closing moments? Aren’t veteran quarterbacks supposed to be savvy and aware of what not to do in those situations? The Jets would not have been in this game if it weren’t for Flacco’s play, but he ultimately cost his team the game.

-Adam Gase and Dowell Loggains also deserve a heap of the blame for New York’s lack of execution down the stretch. Taking a shot downfield on a first down should not have even been on Loggains’ mind, yet he drew the play up anyway. Another week, another pitiful performance from the Jets’ shot callers.

-The Jets are 0-8, so naturally, they placed an emphasis on getting 37-year-old Frank Gore going early. They followed up that forward-thinking by punting on fourth-and-three from the Patriots’ 41 late in the first quarter. Those two decisions perfectly sum up New York’s 2020 season and how poorly the coaching staff has performed.

-Two more major negatives from Monday night’s win — losing Mekhi Becton and Brian Poole to injury. Hopefully, the two will benefit from the bye week and be back in action against the Chargers in Week 11.

-Wasn’t Pierre Desir signed to be a No. 1 corner? He has played more like a fringe roster player than a starter in 2020. At this point, it is practically tradition for the Jets to swing and miss on a top cornerback signing in free agency.

-Denzel Mims was a focal point of the Jets’ passing attack in the first half, yet saw only one target in the second. This is the third consecutive week that this has happened and, frankly, it is mind-boggling that New York is incapable of properly managing a rising star receiver.

-Bill Belichick continues to eat Gase’s lunch every time they square off. At least the two can share a laugh about it in the offseason when Gase is seeking new employment.

-Well, at least the Jets are still the front-runners to land Trevor Lawrence. New York has clearly embraced the tank and is dedicated to being the worst possible team on a weekly basis.