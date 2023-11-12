Instant Analysis: Jayden Daniels throws, runs all over Florida in shootout win

LSU bounced back from last weekend’s loss in a big way against Florida on Saturday night as a record-setting performance from quarterback Jayden Daniels lifted coach Brian Kelly’s team to a 52-35 shootout win over the Gators.

Daniels accounted for 606 total yards (372 passing, 234 rushing) and five total touchdowns as he became the first player in FBS history to pass for 350 yards in a game while rushing for 200.

Florida managed to hang around for a while, trailing just 17-14 at the locker room as a pair of LSU fourth-down attempts, including one at the goal line, were stopped.

The Gators took an early lead in the second half, and the offense accumulated 488 yards as LSU struggled once again defensively, particularly against running back Trevor Etienne who had 99 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Graham Mertz also threw for 311 yards.

The Tigers’ offense was better though, and Daniels’ big game also resulted in nice outings for Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., who had 150 and 132 yards, respectively, on six catches apiece. The former also hauled in a pair of touchdown passes as LSU surpassed 700 total yards of offense on the night.

As Daniels has now perhaps become the Heisman favorite, LSU will look to keep things rolling when it hosts Georgia State next Saturday.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire