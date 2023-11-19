Instant Analysis: Jayden Daniels scores 8 total touchdowns in LSU’s blowout win over Georgia State

Jayden Daniels may have put the final touches on his Heisman resume as LSU rolled past Georgia State 56-14 to close out the non-conference slate in Week 12.

Daniels accumulated eight total touchdowns (six passing, two rushing), falling one shy of the program record, and accounted for 509 total yards including more than 400 through the air.

He completed 25 of 30 passes, and he spread the ball around well. Three LSU receivers went over 140 yards in Malik Nabers (140 yards, 2 touchdowns), Brian Thomas Jr. (103, 1) and Kyren Lacy (101, 2).

The Tigers had some issues defensively in the first half but tightened them up in the second, pitching a shutout in the final two quarters.

It was the kind of performance you’d hope to see against a Sun Belt opponent, and LSU will look to wrap up the regular season at 9-3 when it hosts Texas A&M to close things out next week.

