Instant analysis of Jason Kelce announcing his retirement from the NFL

The Jason Kelce era is over, as the Eagles All-Pro center announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 legendary seasons.

Like how he overshadowed the Tom Brady announcement three years ago, Adam Schefter reported that Kelce had expressed his plans to retire to teammates, sending out his tweet in the final moments of the Eagles’ wild card loss to the Buccaneers.

Kelce addressed his future during the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl media sessions, stating that he’d announce it in the coming weeks, and that time came on Monday, March 4, 2024.

No Keg videos this year, I have come to a decision and will address it at a press conference this afternoon. — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) March 4, 2024

A sixth-round draft pick out of the University of Cincinnati in 2011, Kelce started and played in 193 games over his 13 seasons.

Kelce is the fifth center in NFL history with at least six All-Pro selections. The other four — Jim Otto, Bulldog Turner, Dermotti Dawson, and Jim Ringo — are all in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kelce made his first Pro Bowl in 2014 and has been named to the Associated Press All-Pro team in six of the past seven seasons.

Kelce’s announcement could be the first of several big moves and changes for the Eagles, and we’re looking at the instant analysis of his decision.

A legendary figure in Philadelphia sports history

Feb 4, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC center Jason Kelce (62) of the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The city of Philadelphia has chewed up and spit out a lot of talented athletes, but Kelce is one of the few who truly embraced the fans’ blue-collar work ethic and hard-nosed approach.

Statues are the new norm, and Kelce should follow Allen Iverson as the next athlete to live in infamy.

The show must go on

Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens (51) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia drafted CAm Jurgens out of Nebraska in 2022, and he’ll now assume the mantle of starting center for the Eagles.

“Cam’s stronger and more powerful than I am,” Kelce said. “We’ve played with a lot of really good offensive linemen. Cam offers a good blend of explosion, power, strength, and speed. He’s probably the fastest guard I’ve ever played with, I think that’s fair to say. Brandon Brooks, even though he’s big, he could move, too. Isaac Seumalo was a very athletic guy, but Cam is certainly, probably — if you raced [all] three of those guys, Cam would win.”

Kelce co-signed the pick, with Tyler Steen penciled at the right guard spot.

The Eagles could identify another center candidate via the draft or free agency and keep Jurgens at right guard.

Kelce by the Numbers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 05: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Damone Clark #33 of the Dallas Cowboys get into an altercation during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Kelce started 156 consecutive regular-season games in his Eagles career, which is a franchise record. He surpassed Jon Runyan’s previous record of 144 straight regular-season starts (2000-08) in Week 6 this season against the New York Jets.

The Eagles selected Kelce in the sixth round, No. 191 overall, in the 2011 draft out of Cincinnati. Kelce has spent all 13 seasons of his NFL career with the Eagles.

The Cleveland Heights native was part of the Super Bowl LII champion team and was named to seven Pro Bowl and six All-Pro rosters.

Kelce was dominant

Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) stands on the field during a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

A sixth round pick, Kelce has been one of the most dominant and efficient NFL players in league history.

According to Pro Football Focus, Kelce has allowed just 19 sacks on 7,944 career pass-blocking snaps. In 2023, Kelce was credited with allowing one sack, one hit, and 13 hurries. In each of those categories, Kelce ranked in the top 10 in the league among starting centers.

