Instant analysis from Jaguars’ Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals

With a national audience looking on, Jacksonville got off to its best start of the season, leading the Cincinnati Bengals 14-0 at halftime in Thursday night football. But Cincy came out firing in the second half, and it outscored the Jaguars 24-7 in the second half and escaped with a 24-21 win on a kick from rookie Evan McPherson as time expired.

It was Jacksonville’s most complete game of the season, but it was also the most frustrating. The team had a very real chance to win this one, but the defense couldn’t slow down a Bengals offense led by Joe Burrow that scored on every possession in the second half.

It’s clear the Jaguars are showing signs of progress. But moral victories don’t exist in the NFL, and now Jacksonville has lost 19-straight games. If it loses a 20th next week against Tennessee, it will have reached a level of futility no other team in NFL history has before.

Here are the takeaways from a heartbreaking loss to Cincinnati.

A much more efficient offense

The Jaguars left points on the table in this game, undoubtedly. But at the same time, it’s hard to not praise the play of the offense, which had arguably its best game of the season. It avoided turning the ball over, and James Robinson had another good game on the ground.

He had 78 yards on 18 carries, and he found the end zone twice. It was clear that Lawrence operated more efficiently with a reliable run game, as he completed 17 of his 24 passes for 204 yards in the first interception-less game of his professional career. He didn’t find the end zone through the air, but he took one in himself for a score in the first half.

There were a few key mistakes, notably a 4th and goal from the one-yard line at the end of the first half. The Jags had the chance to go up three scores before the break, but a pitch option that Lawrence kept didn’t go anywhere.

The Jags were able to score just once in the second half, and after gaining 240 yards of offense in the first half, they had just 101 in the final 30 minutes.

The team did manage to find success in the absence of D.J. Chark Jr., who broke his ankle on the first drive and had to be carted off the field, but his absence will surely limit this unit moving forward.

Overall, this was an outing that Lawrence can build from, and the blame lies more with the defense than the offense. Still, the Jags have to do a better job of finishing drives moving forward.

A tale of two halves on defense

There’s no other way to put it. The Jaguars’ defense downright dominated in the first half. It held Cincinnati to just 107 yards, and it was pitching a shutout as the teams made their way into the locker room.

But in the second half, the script flipped completely. The Bengals accumulated 313 yards in the final 30 minutes, and Burrow couldn’t be stopped. He finished with 348 yards and two touchdowns on a 25-of-32 night, and he looked very sharp once again.

With Tre Herndon back, we got our first glimpse at what this secondary would look like without C.J. Henderson, and the early returns weren’t pretty. Receiver Tyler Boyd torched the secondary for 118 yards on nine catches, while Jacksonville couldn’t match up with tight end C.J. Uzomah, who had five catches for 95 yards and two scores.

It also helped that running back Joe Mixon found success on the ground against the Jags, going for 67 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

On the defensive side, this game played out very similarly to last week’s loss. The unit was stiff in the first half and didn’t allow much success, but it couldn’t carry that level of play over into the second half.

Other Notes