Instant analysis of Jaguars’ preseason loss vs. Steelers

A hotly contested game against the Pittsburgh Steelers saw the Jacksonville Jaguars post their third loss in three contests during the 2022 preseason. As a young team in year one of a total rebuild, the Jaguars were always going to have plenty of room for improvement after this most recent tilt, and the outcome will certainly provide some food for thought for their fans in Duval County.

By no means was this game a total loss for the Jaguars, but the final score was a frustrating reminder of just how much this team will need to grow to be truly competitive. Here are some quick looks at everything that transpired in Jacksonville’s heartbreaking loss to Pittsburgh:

Final score: Jaguars 15, Steelers 16

One-point losses are always tough on a fanbase, but exceptionally so for those like the Jaguars’ who are looking for any semblance of a positive outcome after two years with so many losing efforts. The final score reflects just how hard the Jaguars played to keep it interesting, but a late interception thrown by rookie quarterback E.J. Perry ultimately doomed Jacksonville to yet another tough loss.

They had the chance to nail a long field goal to win it, and though kicker Ryan Santoso had the distance, the ball sailed wide of the uprights to seal the deal. Now if the team wants to build any kind of forward momentum heading into the regular season, they’ll have to get a win on the road in Atlanta next week.

Weekly awards

Offensive player of the game:

WR Tim Jones

Defensive player of the game:

LB Chad Muma

Jaguars MVP:

QB C.J. Beathard

Best effort:

DB Josh Thompson

Most impressive play:

DL Arden Key’s sack of Mitchell Turbisky in the first quarter

Quick hitting analysis

Trevor Lawrence looked average in the exhibition and failed to score a touchdown in the first half.

The Jaguars’ defense kept them in the game until the bitter end, where they fell just short of making a goal line stand to win.

Running back Travis Etienne was exciting to watch, but only saw limited action.

First overall pick Travon Walker had a nice tackle for loss early, but only got involved on one more play.

Rookie Josh Thompson made a spectacular play on special teams that set up a Steelers safety, which put Jacksonville in a position to win before the fourth-quarter collapse.

Up next:

Next week the Jaguars will face the Falcons on the road at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Jacksonville is sure to be desperate to win a game before the regular season, so expect the team to go all-out in their effort to come out ahead on the road. They’ve managed to escape their first three preseason games without many injuries, and with a little luck the younger talent on the roster should be able to continue their development unhindered by preseason setbacks.

