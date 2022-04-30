Instant analysis: Jaguars take Kentucky OL Luke Fortner with No. 65 overall selection of 2022 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars started to address some needs on the offensive side of the ball in the third round after using their two Day 1 picks on defense. They selected Kentucky center Luke Fortner with the 65th overall pick on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft. Here is Jaguars Wire’s instant analysis of the pick:

General manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson made an excellent decision to beef up Jacksonville’s offensive line. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence is entering a pivotal point in his development, and the Jaguars needed to find a replacement for former starting center Brandon Linder, who retired earlier this offseason.

Fortner played in 55 career games, including 36 consecutive starts with the Wildcats. Kentucky also named him a team captain, and NFL.com says he has outstanding character, leadership, and intelligence. They also complimented the way he can fit blocks with good bend and hand placement. However, Fortner can still improve in pass protection. He’s also a nice addition because he can play guard or center.

He should immediately slot in as a starter at the center or left guard position. It’s not clear what position the Jaguars plan to use him in because they also have an offensive lineman in Tyler Shatley, who can play either position, too.

Overall, though, Jaguars fans should be thrilled that Baalke and Pederson went with an offensive lineman with their first third-round pick.

