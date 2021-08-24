Instant analysis of Jags’ 23-21 loss to Saints in second preseason game

It was another fairly disappointing outing from Jacksonville in its second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints in Monday Night Football. The Jags’ first-teamers saw extended action in this one, but they were thoroughly outplayed by the Saints group. Some late offensive firepower made the final score much closer than the game felt, but New Orleans still walked away with a 23-21 win.

With multiple starters out on the offensive line, the offense couldn’t achieve much success for the second week in a row, at least not until late in the game. Likewise, the defense didn’t present much of a challenge against the starting Saints offense, giving up two quick touchdowns to open the game.

If the Jaguars are going to take a major leap in 2021, they’ve yet to show it during the preseason. But with that being said, let’s take a deeper look at some of the silver linings and causes for concern from the loss.

Lawrence continues to separate from Minshew

After seeing just two series in the first game, coach Urban Meyer handed the first overall pick the keys for the entire first half. He finished 14-of-23 for 113 yards, and though it was hard for him to do much when he spent most dropbacks running for his life, he had some nice moments when he was able to hang in the pocket.

Lawrence handled the pressure much better than he did in the first game when he (even admittedly) held onto the ball for too long. Despite facing immense pressure, Lawrence was only sacked one time despite facing a lot more hurries.

He found some success on the play-action, and perhaps his best play of the game came on a 15-yard pass to Laviska Shenault Jr. while rolling to his left off a play fake.

While Lawrence could have been sharper on some throws, Gardner Minshew II didn’t do much to stake a stronger claim in the quarterback race. He finished with slightly better passing numbers than Lawrence (13-of-21, 149 yards) but he also threw an interception in the end zone.

To make matters worse for Minshew, he was once again outshined By C.J. Beathard, who led two quick touchdown drives when he entered in the fourth quarter. Beathard went 9-of-14 for 121 yards and two scores, and his play could entice the Jags to move on from Minshew if they get a decent trade offer.

First-team defense torched

Jacksonville spent a lot of money and effort in improving its defense this offseason, but those improvements haven’t been very noticeable in the first two preseason games. The Jaguars made New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston look elite in his brief outing, as he was 9-of-10 for 123 yards and two scores.

Those scores went to Marquez Callaway, who had 104 yards, and they both came on deep balls in which Callaway beat notable cornerbacks (beat Tyson Campbell on the first which Shaquill Griffin had a shot at, too, and Griffin was beat again on the second).

Edge rusher Josh Allen was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list before the game, and Jacksonville’s pass rush sorely missed him. It couldn’t get much pressure until the Saints pulled most of their offensive starters in the second quarter.

At that point, the team found some success against the backups led by quarterback Taysom Hill. Jihad Ward and Dawuane Smoot each brought him down for sacks as both continue to build on strong preseasons. Still, the Jaguars could have been better, and it appears the defense is set to be a limiting factor in 2021.

Other notes