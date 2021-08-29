Instant analysis from Jacksonville’s blowout preseason win over Dallas

Jacksonville refused to end the preseason with a sour taste in its mouth after struggling in the first two games. The team delivered its sharpest exhibition performance by far on Sunday afternoon in a blowout 34-14 win over Dallas, shining on both sides of the ball (albeit against the Cowboys backups).

The Jaguars enter the regular season with a bit of momentum on their side and a better idea of what the offense will look like under rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was finally able to find some success after poor protection limited his impact in the first two games.

After struggling against the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints, the defense also took a step up in the final outing. The starters that played didn’t allow any points, and the unit as a whole built off some of its most promising signs from the previous games. Here’s a rundown of the Jags’ performance.

Lawrence makes a statement

The first-overall pick didn’t have many opportunities to showcase his skill set in the first two preseason games, but he was named the starter this week over Gardner Minshew II, who was subsequently traded to Philadelphia. Now entrenched as the starter officially, Lawrence saved his best performance for last.

He wasted no time going right down the field, as he hit Phillip Dorsett II on a beautiful ball at the sideline for 38 yards. A few plays later, he capped off the drive with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Pharoh Cooper.

Lawrence went on to lead another touchdown drive that culminated in a dart to Laviska Shenault Jr. in the back of the end zone. Lawrence finished the game 11-of-12 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Though he was facing mostly backups on defense, Jacksonville was also missing four of its usual offensive line starters. The backups struggled again, though not as much as they did against New Orleans, and Lawrence handled the pressure better. The rookie looks to be game-ready, and regardless of how much the Jaguars’ record improves this year, they clearly have a stud in Lawrence.

Defense tightens up a bit

Jacksonville’s performance on defense should be taken with the same grain of salt that its offensive performance was. Dallas was without Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup. Still, even against an offense of almost entirely backups, the Jags’ defense played a lot tighter.

The starters forced four-straight Dallas punts to begin the game, and the run defense was once again strong. The Jags have allowed the fewest rushing yards of any team in the preseason, and against the Cowboys, they gave up just 76 yards on 21 carries.

None of the three Dallas quarterbacks who played were particularly effective, and the team finished below 50% completion. With four pass deflections and five quarterback hits, the Jaguars were much more competitive against the passing game than they were against New Orleans and Cleveland.

The Jags’ defense may be a limiting factor this season, but it at least showed signs of progress on Sunday.

Other notes