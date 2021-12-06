Instant analysis from Jacksonville’s blowout loss against the Rams

Jacksonville’s West Coast woes reared their head again on Sunday as the team fell to 2-10 on the season with a 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Once again, the Jaguars’ offense was completely inept, and while the defense had played better in recent weeks, the shorthanded group was exposed against an elite Los Angeles offense.

The Rams got out to an early 10-0 lead, and it looked like rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence would have to fight his way out of a deficit yet again. The team responded with a touchdown drive, but that was all the offense it would manage for the rest of what was possibly the most futile game in what has been an entirely futile season.

Beating one of the best teams in the NFL was likely never in the cards, but the complete lack of competitiveness is certainly a cause for concern. The Jags looked entirely overmatched on both sides of the ball, and as long as that’s the case, things aren’t going to get much better in Jacksonville.

Here are the takeaways and notes.

No sign of improvement on offense

If you were hoping to see Lawrence and the offense take a step forward against what is probably the best front four in football, you were sorely disappointed on Sunday. Outside of the 13-play, 73-yard touchdown drive, there wasn’t much to talk about.

Lawrence completed 16 of his 28 passes for 145 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, while running back James Robinson was active but limited, seeing just eight carries for 24 yards. Carlos Hyde saw nine carries for 24 yards as well, though he did find the end zone for Jacksonville’s lone score.

It wasn’t a great game for the offensive line against a unit that features Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, and Von Miller. Though it only gave up two sacks, the Rams’ defense was credited with six quarterback hits.

It’s hard to have many expectations for an offense that just gets even more shorthanded each week, but the lack of talent on that side of the ball continues to hinder Lawrence’s development as a rookie.

The defense couldn’t slow the Rams down

This is a Rams offense that has struggled in recent weeks, but as has been the case for many struggling offenses this season, this represented a “get-right” game for the unit. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who had thrown pick-sixes in each of the last three games, bounced back in a big way.

He was 26-of-38 passing for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, the NFL’s leading receiver, Cooper Kupp, did a lot of damage and finished the game with 129 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

But the Rams’ success on offense wasn’t just through the air. Running back Sony Michel had 121 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Jacksonville’s defense has been a lot better in recent weeks, but this game showed quite a bit of regression, albeit against a very talented offense.

The Jags have been getting a lot of pressure over the back half of the season, but they only sacked Stafford once and were only credited for two hits on the quarterback. Some defensive struggles in this game were to be expected, especially with cornerback Shaquill Griffin out, but the team didn’t show much life on that side of the ball on this one.

Other notes