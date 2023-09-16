Instant analysis: Iowa State football finds itself in early crisis with loss to Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio – September is hardly two weeks old, but Iowa State football finds its season already on the brink.

The Cyclones are in crisis.

Ohio, of the Mid-American Conference, was shockingly and convincingly the better team Saturday as the Bobcats defeated Iowa State, 10-7, to put the Cyclones at perhaps their lowest point of coach Matt Campbell’s eight-season tenure.

Iowa State is now 1-2 heading into Big 12 play next week at home against Oklahoma State with an offense that looks no better than a year ago, despite numerous changes made to improve one of the country’s worst attacks.

The Cyclones managed just 38 yards rushing while quarterback Rocco Becht was 17-of-24 for 233 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Iowa State finally found paydirt late in the fourth quarter when Becht threw an 18-yard strike to Jayden Higgins to pull within a score. The Cyclones got the ball back down three with 2:35 remaining, but a Becht throw to Higgins was batted to a Bobcat defender for a game-sealing interception.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell watches his team during Saturday's game against Ohio. The Cyclones fell to 1-2 going into Big 12 play next week against Oklahoma State.

Beyond losing the game, the most concerning aspect of the day for Iowa State must be its offensive line. The Bobcats routinely blasted through the Cyclones’ front five to make life unpleasant for Iowa State’s running backs.

The Cyclones averaged just 1.7 yards per carry, significantly worse than the already-bad 2.8 they posted against an Iowa defense regarded as one of the country’s best.

Iowa State still had its opportunities in the game thanks to its usually stout defense. Ohio managed fewer than 250 yards of total offense but moved the ball well enough and capitalized on a short field for a touchdown after a Becht interception.

Special teams also contributed to the loss for Iowa State, with kicker Chase Contreraz missing field-goal attempts from 47 and 37 yards, though the latter looked as though it may have snuck inside the upright before being called no good.

Iowa State’s offense was completely feckless in the first half. The Cyclones averaged just 0.7 yards per carry on the ground and passed for 89 yards on their way to being shut out in the first half for the first time since 2019 (Baylor).

The loss will quiet talk about Iowa State’s quest to get back to a bowl game after seeing a five-year streak snapped with last year’s 4-8 campaign. More immediately, the Cyclones need to solve the problems that have now bridged across two seasons and as many offensive coordinators.

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him on X at @TravisHines21.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Instant analysis: Cyclones fall to 1-2 with crushing loss to Ohio