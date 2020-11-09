Instant Analysis: Should there be hope for Cowboys following 24-19 loss?

On to their fourth different starting quarterback, the Dallas Cowboys put up more of a fight than they showed in recent weeks, but ultimately fell short once again. Dallas surprisingly led the game until late in the fourth quarter, before Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers defense woke up and slammed the door shut.

Pittsburgh won the contest 24-19, but Garrett Gilbert won the hearts of Cowboys Nation. Well, at least the portion not concerned with tanking for a better draft pick. They’re worried Gilbert might be good enough to win a few games after Dallas’ bye week. As for this game, here’s the first impressions.