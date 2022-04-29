Instant analysis and grade for Titans’ selection of Treylon Burks

The Tennessee Titans selected Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft after acquiring that pick and the No. 101 overall selection in the trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver A.J. Brown.

As you’d expect, the trade involving Brown didn’t get a passing grade from our own Shaun Calderon. You can check out his analysis and grade of that move right here.

As far as the pick of Burks is concerned, it’s a good one, although we would have preferred the Titans paired him with Brown.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound wideout brings a similar skill set to that of Brown’s with his physical style of play. He isn’t a burner by any stretch, but Burks’ ability to break tackles and pick up yards after the catch makes up for that.

Burks has great hands and is more than capable of winning 50/50 balls. He also has some versatility with his ability to line up inside and out.

There are some concerns, of course. His route-running needs work, he isn’t great at getting separation, and he could use some refinement as a blocker.

Perhaps the biggest concern is the amount of pressure that will be on the 22-year-old now that Brown is gone. Tennessee needs its newest receiver to step up in a big way immediately, which could be asking a lot of a rookie wideout.

At the end of the day, Burks was the pick the Titans needed to make, but right now it feels like Tennessee is putting a band-aid over a bullet hole.

Grade: A

Related

Instant analysis and grade for Titans trading A.J. Brown to Eagles Titans trade 26th overall pick to Jets in swap of multiple selections Billy 'White Shoes' Johnson to announce Titans' third-round pick

List