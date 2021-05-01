Instant analysis and grade for Titans picking Elijah Molden

The Tennessee Titans — once again — have found outstanding value in the 2021 NFL draft. Late in the third round, the Titans selected defensive back Elijah Molden out of the University of Washington.

Not the Elijah we saw coming.

General manager Jon Robinson is putting on an absolute clinic at this point from a value perspective. Molden is listed as a safety but will likely transition to slot cornerback at the NFL level. He’s been the best at his position at the collegiate level for the better part of the past two seasons.

While Molden might not have been on your radar, he’s a safe prospect. JRob hinted that the team was looking to add immediate impact players early in this draft, and he’s accomplished that with the selection of Molden.

In fact, most media pundits had Molden going much earlier, and in particular, early in the second round.

This doesn’t bode well for cornerback Kevin Johnson, whom the Titans added earlier in free agency. Molden should be a plug-and-play starter for the two-tone blue in the slot.

Despite the Titans’ blatant attempts to ignore the wide receiver position, this selection is too good, which the following grade will reflect.

Grade: A

Related

Twitter reacts to Titans selecting Elijah Molden in Round 3 Instant analysis and grade for Titans picking Monty Rice Twitter reacts to Titans' pick of ILB Monty Rice in Round 3

List