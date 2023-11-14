Instant analysis, game recap of Bills’ stunning loss vs. Broncos

The Buffalo Bills lost against the Denver Broncos 24-22 on Monday Night Football. The Bills have lost three of their last four games and now sit a game and a half behind the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East standings.

The night started inauspiciously for the Bills, as the offense committed a turnover in their opening play. Josh Allen hit James Cook on a quick pass. As Cook fought along the sidelines, Denver’s Ja’Quan McMillan stripped the ball and recovered along the boundary.

The Broncos would respond with a 40-yard field goal by Will Lutz to take an early 3-0 lead.

The Bills would drive into Broncos territory on their next drive, only to turn the ball over once again. This time, Josh Allen fired a pass to Gabe Davis. The went through Davis’s hands and found its way into the hands of Justin Simmons.

Denver would extend its lead midway through the second quarter. Faced with a fourth-and-two, the Broncos elected to keep Russell Wilson and the offense on the field from the Bills two-yard line. Wilson spun away from multiple defenders to keep the play alive. He fired a hopeful pass into the end zone. Courtland Sutton made a spectacular, toe-dragging catch for the score.

The Bills answered with an eight-play, 81-yard drive. Josh Allen found Dalton Kincaid open outside the numbers for a 22-yard reception. Allen completed the two-point conversion with a pass to Gabe Davis.

The theme of turnovers continued for the Bills. Denver answered with a field goal to give the Broncos a 12-8 lead. Allen’s next pass would be picked off by Fabien Moreau. The Broncos would add another Lutz field goal and enter halftime up 15-8.

Buffalo’s defense made the first big play in the second half. Taron Johnson forced a Sutton fumble, which Dorian Williams recovered. The Bills drove right through the Broncos defense to tie the game. Latavius Murray scored on a two-yard rush to tie the game 15-15.

The Bills added another turnover to their tally, as an Allen handoff to Cook did not connect. This stopped the Bills progress late in the third quarter. Once again, the Buffalo defense was put on their heels. The Bills defense stepped up and responded with a three-and-out.

The Broncos defense continued to stymie the Bills. Buffalo once again punted the ball away to Denver. With 12 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Broncos would go on to complete their longest drive of the evening. Denver would rattle off a 12-play, 7-plus minute drive to retake the lead. Wilson would connect with Javonte Williams on a three-yard pass. The Broncos were unsuccessful on the extra point conversion.

Trailing 21-15, the Bills would take possession for the final time of the game. Buffalo was aided by a crazy James Cook run, fumble, and recovery for 35 yards. Cook would be the focal point of the drive, rushing four more times. Allen would complete the drive with a six-yard scramble. Buffalo would give the ball back with a one-point lead.

On the ensuing drive, the Broncos would take on the pressure of the Bills defense. Wilson found a way to draw a pass interference penalty on a long pass attempt. Will Lutz would miss the initial 41-yard field goal, but the Bills would be called for too many men on the field. Lutz would make the 36-yard field goal to win.

Keys to the game

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos offense largely played a conservative game. The Bills defense, for their part, worked to prevent any big plays. Denver ended up settling for field goals, which kept the Bills in the game.

Buffalo’s turnovers were problematic. The Bills committed four turnovers. However, the Broncos largely did not punish the Bills for their transgressions, as they could only muster six points off turnovers.

Buffalo’s second-half offense played faster and with more conviction. With their backs against the wall, the Bills offense moved the ball quickly and decisively.

The Broncos missed two extra-point conversions, which further helped Buffalo’s cause.

Buffalo’s forced fumble seemed to energize the team. Buffalo’s offense responded with a touchdown on the next drive. This also coincided with the Bills playing at a faster rhythm on offense.

Ultimately, Buffalo’s mistakes did them in. Fumbles, interceptions, dropped passes, and mental errors led to their ultimate undoing on the evening.

Buffalo’s defensive playcalling on the final drive will be questioned. The defense just set the Broncos back with an AJ Epenesa sack. The next play, the Bills called another all-out blitz. This put the secondary in a precarious position, and Taron Johnson was flagged for pass interference.

Quick hits

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

James Cook led the Bills with 109 rushing yards on 12 carries. He also fumbled twice.

Josh Allen threw an interception for the sixth consecutive game.

AJ Epenesa recorded 1.5 sacks.

Allen’s 15 receptions were his fewest this season.

What's next?

Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo takes on the New York Jets (4-5) at Highmark Stadium on November 19. Buffalo lost to the Jerts in spectacular fashion in Week 1, following an overtime punt return for a touchdown by New York’s Xavier Gipson. The Bills are fighting for their playoff lives, and this divisional game will have massive ramifications on the Bills playoff chances.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire