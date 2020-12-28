Instant analysis, game balls and quick takes from Cowboys 37-17 win over Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys came through with their fourth win in their last six games, keeping their playoff hopes alive. It was a classic beatdown of the Philadelphia Eagles, with everyone getting in on the action. Not only was Dallas able to gain revenge for their Week 8 debacle, but they also eliminated the Eagles from playoff contention.

It was over when . . .

. . . WR CeeDee Lamb took a fly sweep 19 yards for his second touchdown of the game, putting the Cowboys up 20 with less than two minutes left in the game. Dallas had long-been in control, but the rookie's first rushing TD of his career (and seventh total on the season) officially iced it. https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1343354892908331013

Game Ball No. 1: Cowboys Three-Headed WR Monster

Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Lamb each tortured the Eagles secondary (specifically Michael Jacquet) in their own special way. It was all Gallup in the first half, who led the team with 121 yards and two TDs, and then Cooper and Lamb got in the action. The trio combined for 307 receiving yards and four TDs, as Philadelphia simply had no answer for the Cowboys' aerial attack. https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1343323332180144130 https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1343335020707123200

Game Ball No. 2: DE Randy Gregory

Randy Gregory was a monster, as usual when he faces the Eagles. He totaled six tackles, three solo, 1.5 sacks, forced two fumbles, and one pass defense. Gregory is up to 10.5 sacks in his career, and 4.5 have come against Philadelphia.

Game Ball No. 3: Andy Dalton

The Red Rifle completed 22 of 30 passes for a season-high 377 yards, the most he's recorded since Week 16 of the 2019 season. He got the ball out quickly and mostly on target, letting his receivers do the rest. The lone blemish was an interception at the end of the third quarter, but Dalton has been as-advertised since returning from his concussion and bout with COVID earlier in the season. https://twitter.com/Cowboys_Videos/status/1343319111271591942

Key Stat: 548

Since joining Dallas in 2018, Amari Cooper has recorded 548 receiving yards on 30 receptions in six games vs the Eagles. Those numbers alone make the decision to bring in Cooper well worth it for Dallas. https://twitter.com/JoriEpstein/status/1343339487347269637

Quick Hits:

After sitting out last week, Ezekiel Elliott made his return to the tune of 105 rushing yards on 19 carries, He muscled out several tough runs, making something out of nothing on multiple occasions. Elliott also added 34 receiving yards, and a set a new season-long on a 31-yard rush in the fourth quarter. It's been a very polarizing season for Elliott, but he's been a team player throughout, and really showed up this week.

Jalen Hurts had his way with the Cowboys defense on his first two drives, but then Dallas adjusted, largely making him a pocket passer and limiting his effectiveness. After going up 14-3, the Eagles were outscored 34-3 from the second quarter on.

https://twitter.com/HelmanDC/status/1343345813892833281

It wasn't a coincidence that Philadelphia's downward spiral coincided with Fletcher Cox and Josh Sweat's early exit from the game due to injuries. The typically stout Eagles defensive line wasn't able to do much damage against the patchworked Dallas OL, or make much of a difference this week.

The Eagles also committed five false start penalties inside an AT&T Stadium that was roughly 35% full. For once this season, it wasn't Dallas who was shooting themselves in the foot with silly mistakes.

The Cowboys defense was also able to generate more two turnovers to add to their recent streak, giving them nine in their last three games. Anthony Brown came down with this second fourth-quarter interception in as many games, while Trevon Diggs recorded his third career pick two drives later.

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1343350710390427649?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1343350710390427649%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcowboyswire.usatoday.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost-new.php%3Fpost_type%3Dlisticle

Somehow, someway, the Cowboys playoff hopes are still alive heading into the last week of the season. Everything will come down to an NFC East battle royale, where every team besides Philadelphia has a chance to punch their ticket. The numbers say the Cowboys have a 1 in 4 chance of claiming the NFC's four seed, needing a victory against New York and a Washington loss against these very Eagles. See you Sunday.

https://twitter.com/fbgchase/status/1343339283839660032