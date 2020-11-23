Instant analysis, game balls, key stats from Cowboys 31-28 win over Vikes

The Dallas Cowboys broke their four game losing streak with a surprising 31-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings, led by Andy Dalton and a swarming defense. It was the most spry and spirited Dallas has looked in several weeks, and could be peaking at just the right time, or worst, depending how one looks at it.

It was over when . . .

. . . trailing by three, Kirk Cousin's heave on 4th and 6 with 1:24 left fell incomplete. Aldon Smith was barreling him down, and what initially looked like a yellow flag turned out to be Adam Thielen's dislodged shoe, but ultimately the mere incompletion sealed the Cowboys' third win of the season. https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1330643549185056768

Game Ball No. 1: WR CeeDee Lamb

The electric rookie put together his most complete game yet as a pro, contributing in many different ways. He hauled in four of his six targets for 34 receiving yards, chipped in 48 punt return yards, and was utilized pre-snap and as a route runner to open things up for other players. Kellen Moore and Mike McCarthy really made an effort to get Lamb involved, and it made a big impact. Of course, Lamb's most memorable play was his second quarter TD reception, his fourth of the season. https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1330639305048469504

Game Ball No. 2: DB Donovan Wilson

Finally getting consistent playing time, second-year DB Donovan Wilson continues to impress. He was an early factor in this game, coming up with a massive strip-sack of Cousins on the Vikings' first drive. It was the first of two he forced in the game, the other coming later in the half, after bringing the wood to Dalvin Cook. https://twitter.com/Cowboys_Videos/status/1330646270386565121 Wilson finished with nine total tackles, and has become a steady physical presence for this ascending defense.

Game Ball No. 3: Ezekiel Elliott

It was tough sledding early, but Ezekiel Elliott managed to break the 100-yard mark for the first time in 2020, gaining 103 on 21 carries. It's been a tough year all around, and Elliott has seemingly remained the one constant for this Cowboys team, despite having what's thus far been a quiet season. He broke out in the second half of this game however, breaking off some of his most impressive runs of the season. He also was utilized creatively, scoring the team's first TD on a six-yard screen, and was the pitch man on a successful two point conversion attempt.

Story continues

Key Stat: -0.08

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook may have run for 115 yards, yet generated -0.08 EPA/play on his 27 carries (4.3 yards-per-carry). The Dallas defense deserves praise for mostly wrangling in Cook, and backing up DeMarcus Lawrence's claims from early in the week.

Quick Hits:

Making his third start of the season, Andy Dalton provided a steady hand at QB, finishing 22 of 33 for 203 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. The Cowboys ran a game plan Dalton could execute, who committed few mistakes (Minnesota LB Erick nearly added a second interceptions, and Dalton pegged another Vikings DB in the end zone on another mis-throw), and did enough to move the ball down the field.

Dallas totaled 376 yards of offense, the most they've had since Dak Prescott's season-ending injury. The coaching staff has taken a lot of heat for how prepared they've seemed at times this season, but McCarthy deserves credit for having his team looking sharp out of their bye.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330668028799815681

What it does to their 2021 first round draft pick remains to be seen, but the Cowboys do seem to be building as the season goes on, with the division still very much up for grabs.

Tony Pollard's 42-yard touchdown was the team's longest run play on the season, and also marks the latest development for the second-year RB. Pollard is certainly a change of pace back to spell Elliott, and has a knack for hitting the explosive play. If only he can translate that to his kick returns, as well.

The Cowboys next play on Thanksgiving Day against Washington, which will determine control of the NFC East. Hang onto your turkey.

https://cowboyswire.usatoday.com/gallery/dallas-cowboys-vs-minnesota-vikings-photo-gallery-ceedee-lamb-andy-dalton-ezekiel-elliott-tony-pollard/