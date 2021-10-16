Instant Analysis: Five takeaways from LSU’s upset win over Florida

The storyline was very much the same as a year ago, the LSU Tigers had lost two in a row with no one giving them a chance to win this game.

Prior to the game, Kirk Herbstreit said it looked like the team had quit. It was far from it once kick-off happened. The Tigers went blow for blow with the No. 20 ranked Florida Gators for their fourth win of the season.

The team has one more game before the bye week, with a trip to Oxford, Mississippi, next Saturday. The Rebels game will be huge for this LSU football team.

We start with our five quick takeaways from the game.

Ty Davis-Price shows up big

For the second week in a row, Ty Davis-Price took over on the ground. Against the Florida Gators, TDP continued to gash the run defense time and time again. He eclipsed the 200-yard mark for the first time in his collegiate career. TDP set the LSU single-game record with 287 yards, breaking Leonard Fournette’s record of 282 against Ole Miss in 2016.

LSU defense slows down the Florida run game

The Gators came into this game with the No. 1 rushing attack in the SEC. They looked far from it against the LSU Tigers run defense. Florida had to take to the air to attack the defense to keep their team in the game.

LSU defense created opportunities for the offense

The defense did allow 42 points in this game against the Flordia Gators offense, but they created four interceptions that changed the dynamic of this game. They scored three touchdowns off three of those interceptions.

LSU in the red zone

In the red zone, the LSU Tigers remained perfect on the season. They scored three touchdowns, all to Jaray Jenkins. He stepped up for the missing Kayshon Boutte in this game.

LSU avoids their first three-game losing streak since 2015

Coming into this game, LSU was looking at a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2015. That year the Les Miles-led Tigers fell to Alabama, Arkansas, and Ole Miss. Much as they did a year ago, LSU snapped the streak against a ranked Florida team.

