Instant analysis of Falcons’ ugly loss to Jaguars in London

The Atlanta Falcons couldn’t overcome a 17-0 first-half deficit in Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The team fought back in the second half and nearly brought the game to within six, but a fourth-down touchdown catch by Drake London was ruled out of bounds.

Here’s our instant analysis of the Falcons’ second loss of the season.

Offense

The offense sputtered to open the game. Two interceptions, including a pick-six, from Falcons QB Desmond Ridder put the team behind 17-0 in the first half. Ridder finished the game with 191 passing yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and one fumble lost.

On the bright side, rookie Bijan Robinson rushed for 105 yards on 14 carries. Tight end Jonnu Smith led the team with 95 receiving yards, while Kyle Pitts had just two catches for 21 yards. Running back Tyler Allgeier finished with seven carries for only 16 total rushing yards. Overall it was a forgettable day for Arthur Smith’s offense.

Defense

The score may not reflect it, but the Falcons defense had a solid game against the Jaguars. Aside from an early touchdown on a blown coverage, Atlanta’s defense played tough for most of the afternoon. The Falcons held Trevor Lawrence to 207 passing yards and allowed just 105 total rushing yards.

The offense set the team up for failure with those two early interceptions. Nonetheless, the defense has nothing to feel bad about. Richie Grant and Nate Landman led the team in tackles. A.J. Terrell and Jeff Okudah played well and defensive lineman David Onyemata continues to thrive in this Falcons defense.

Special Teams

Even though Cordarrelle Patterson played for the first time all season, he did not get a single kick return. The Falcons finished without any punt or kick return attempts for the game. Kicker Younghoe Koo converted on his lone extra-point attempt. Punter Bradley Pinion was the only specialist to get much work on Sunday, averaging 54.2 yards per punt.

Falcons Week 4 Player of the Game

